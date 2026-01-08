Brentford 3-0 Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26: Red-Hot Igor Thiago Keeps Keith Andrews' Side In European Hunt

Brentford Vs Sunderland match report
Brentford's Igor Thiago Photo: Opta
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Brentford secure all three points against Sunderland at the G-Tech Stadium

  • Igor Thiago racked up a brace and Yehor Yarmoliuk scored once

  • The Bees move up to 5th in the Premier League standings

Brentford propelled themselves to within a point of the Premier League top four as the in-form Igor Thiago notched a brace in their 3-0 win over Sunderland on Wednesday. 

Yehor Yarmoliuk's first goal for the Bees rounded off a superb performance from Keith Andrews' side, who also saw Caoimhin Kelleher save Enzo Le Fee's attempted Panenka. 

Brentford created the better chances early on as Thiago fired wide of the mark, but the red-hot Brazilian would not be denied for a second time 15 minutes before the interval. 

After his two assists against Everton, Vitaly Janelt once again turned provider. This time he sent Thiago through on goal, who coolly rounded Roefs before rolling the ball home. 

Keane Lewis-Potter then saw his free-kick glance skim off the crossbar in first-half stoppage time, but it was Sunderland who were quickest out of the blocks after the interval. 

And they were awarded a penalty when Brian Brobbey was felled by Kristoffer Ajer on the hour, but from that spot-kick, Le Fee's chip down the middle was gratefully gathered by Kelleher. 

Thiago made the most of that reprieve soon after with an inch-perfect header into the bottom-right corner, before Yamoliuk smashed home Brentford's third in the 73rd minute. 

Data Debrief: Bees Buzzing Around European Places

Many had tipped Brentford to struggle in the Premier League this season given their notable summer departures, but they have proved those doubters wrong and then some as they look to challenge the division's big-hitters for a place in Europe. 

Brentford have now accumulated 33 points from their opening 21 matches in the Premier League in 2025-26 (W10 D3 L8), with this their joint-best ever return at this stage of a campaign in the competition (also 33 in 2022-23).

And their points haul has been helped by the sensational Thiago, who netted his 15th and 16th Premier League goals of the season in this match, with his tally this term the highest of any Brazilian player across a single campaign in the competition.

Andrews' men were deserving of their win, having registered an expected goals (xG) total of 2.98 from their 18 shots to Sunderland's 1.63 from their 11 attempts, with the Black Cats last suffering a heavier away defeat across the top four tiers in January 2022 at Bolton Wanderers in League One (6-0).

