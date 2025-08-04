IND Vs ENG Highlights, 5th Test Day 5: Mohammed Siraj Takes Five-for As India Level Series With Six Runs Win

Ben Stokes (England Captain): "Yeah, it is difficult when you can't participate in a game. Another hard fought game, down to day 5. Both teams put so much energy and effort. Bitterly disappointed to not get over the line here. But I am proud of my team of everything that they have thrown into this.



(On Woakes) Yeah, it got to the situation where it did. There was never a question in Woaksy's mind on what he will be doing. He spent yesterday to figure out whether he will bat left or right handed.



We have had guys go out with broken fingers and dislocated shoulders. I think it shows what it means to play for your country and win for your country. Such a hard fought series. Myself and Shubman would be proud of what our teams contributed towards it.



It has been awesome. India and England is always a massive series. There will be moments where emotion comes out from both sides. You get to a stage of the game where the game is on the line. I don't think my guys or Indian guys will go to bed crying over what was said on the field.



Yeah, felt good. Really happy with how I went with the ball. All those niggles and going under the knife is probably behind me. Worked incredibly hard to fulfill the role I have been doing over the years. Rehab starts now, with the big one coming up later.



I think, pleasing is great. One of your bowler goes down so early in the game, the role of the bowlers change. In the second innings, the heart and the desire of the three big fellas was great. All we ask of the guys we pick is that you leave everything out there on the ground. Not ideal situation when one of your frontline bowlers go down but the heart and desire Tongue, Gus and Jamie showed for the team was outstanding."