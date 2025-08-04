IND Vs ENG Highlights, 5th Test Day 5: Mohammed Siraj Takes Five-for As India Level Series With Six Runs Win

IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 5: Are You Ready?
The rollercoaster ride continues in this exceedingly exciting India vs England Test series. Hello and welcome to everyone joining us for what should be a nerve-wracking period of play, with India needing four wickets and England 35 runs. We will bring to you the build-up and live updates from The Oval.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 5: Start Time, Streaming
Weather permitting, the first ball will be bowled at 3:30pm IST. The fifth day of the fifth India vs England Test will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 5: Joe Root's Tribute To Graham Thorpe
Speaking to Sky Sports after his century, Joe Root reflected on his tribute to the late Graham Thorpe, calling it something Thorpe truly deserved. "As a mentor, as a friend, that gesture wasn't just from me—it's from our dressing room and all the other dressing rooms he's impacted, whether that be for Surrey, for England, or beyond," Root said.
"He's someone that we all dearly love and miss every day, and it's been really nice this week to celebrate everything he gave to the game of cricket. Hopefully, that can continue for many more years to come," he added.
Root also revealed when he prepared the tribute: "I'd like to say [I planned it] before I walked out to bat, that I was that confident, but it was on 98 that I put it in there in the back of my trousers. But clearly, it was in my mind the whole game."
He concluded by acknowledging Thorpe’s lasting influence: "He's had such an impact on my career and so many others—not just as a coach or a mentor, but as a friend as well, with the amount of time you spent together off the field in those environments."
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 5: Here We Go Then
The drizzle has eased, and play is set to resume at The Oval. The Indian players are back on the field, making their way down the stairs with purpose. With just 35 runs between England and a series win, and India needing four wickets, the stage is perfectly set for a nail-biting finale to this unforgettable Test series.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 5: ENG 347/6 (77)
Jamie Overton pierces the field with back-to-back boundaries, pushing England closer to the finish line. With the second new ball just a few deliveries away, England’s approach is clear—they want to finish this before India gets another weapon. The target now stands at just 27.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 5: ENG 347/7 (77.3)
Big breakthrough for India! Siraj gets the edge as Jamie Smith, looking uncertain, pokes at one outside off. Jurel dives to take it cleanly, but Dharmasena sends it upstairs to check if it carried. Replays confirm a clear spike and a clean catch—Smith is gone! Siraj, India’s tireless workhorse, delivers in his first over of the day. England 347 for 7, still 27 runs away, and the Oval has come alive.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 5: ENG 354/8 (80)
Siraj does it again! He raps Overton on the pad with a sharp nip-backer and Dharmasena raises the finger. England review, but UltraEdge shows no bat, and ball-tracking returns umpire’s call on the stumps. Overton has to go, and India are flying! Both overnight batters gone, both to Siraj—he’s turned this game on its head. England 354 for 8, still 20 away, and the pressure is electric at The Oval.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 5: ENG 357/9 (83)
KNOCKED HIM OVER! Prasidh Krishna fires in a sizzling yorker at 141 kmph, crashing into Josh Tongue’s stumps to leave England nine down. It was full, fast, and straight—impossible to keep out. The Oval roars as India edge closer to a famous win. And now, out walks Chris Woakes, shoulder in a sling, defying pain with sheer grit. One wicket remains.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 5: ENG 367 All Out
Mohammed Siraj delivers the final blow with a searing yorker that clatters into Gus Atkinson’s off stump, sealing a redemptive five-wicket haul and an unforgettable win for India. With no choice but to swing, Atkinson misses and Siraj roars in celebration, pulling out a “Siuu” for the ages. It's handshakes all around at The Oval, where India have clinched their narrowest-ever Test victory by runs—a finish steeped in grit, drama, and sheer heart.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 5: Mohammed Siraj On Win
"I have a wallpaper in my phone which says Belief. and I always believe in myself. I was just focusing on bowling in the right areas. I was not too concerned if I conceded a boundary or not. I just wanted to bowl in the right areas and pick wickets.
"(On that drop catch of Harry Brook) Honestly, I didn't think that after holding onto the catch, I would step on the boundary cushions. It was a match changing moment. Harry Brook went to T20 mode from there on and we were behind in that phase. Thank you to almighty.
"I always have a belief on myself that I can do it for the Team in any situation."
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 5: KL Rahul On India Win
"Winning means absolutely everything. I’ve played this game for years — won the Champions Trophy, watched the team lift the World Cup — but nothing comes close to this. There were so many questions about the future of Test cricket, but both teams answered them with the way we played.
We weren’t given a chance, yet we fought in every single game to level the series 2-2. It might officially be a draw, but for Indian Test cricket, this ranks right at the very top — this is where the change begins. This Indian Test team will go on to win a lot more, including major series.
Not having Rohit, Virat, and Ashwin really hit me a couple of weeks ago. Everyone kept coming to me with questions about English conditions — and that’s when I realised I’d stepped into a different role. Gill has been phenomenal. He’s led from the front, built strong connections, and made tactical changes that earned us wickets. He’s got what it takes — he’ll become a fine Test captain."
Best Bowling Figures for Mohammed Siraj in a Test Match
9/190 vs England, The Oval, 2025, This Match*
8/126 vs England, Lord’s, 2021
7/46 vs South Africa, Cape Town, 2024
7/127 vs England, Birmingham, 2025
6/150 vs Australia, Brisbane, 2021
Player of the Match: Mohammed Siraj
"To be honest, I feel so amazing. Everyone thought from day 1 till this moment, we will fight hard. I am very happy.
My plan was simple, to keep it simple. Hit the right areas, I knew it will work and the result is there for everyone to see. If I get a wicket, it will be bonus for me. Just wanted to keep it tight.
When I woke up today, I thought I can do it. I had the belief. I put an image of something with the word believe in it and put it as my wallpaper. I enjoyed it a lot.
(On his dropped catch of Brooks) That was a game-changing moment, because if I had taken that catch, the match would have been over by now. Hats off to Harry Brook for playing like that.
(On Lord's ) It is a very heartbreaking moment. Jaddu bhai was telling me to play as much as possible with the bat. Think of your father, how hard you have worked to get here.
(On getting a promotion in his rank in Hyderabad Police) I don't know (chuckles)."
England's Player Of The Series: Harry Brook
Harry Brook (England's Player of the Series): "Came into the day this morning feeling really confident. We had two quality players out there and I honestly thought we’d cruise home. But credit to the Indians — the way they fought back, especially Siraj, was outstanding. He absolutely deserved every bit of success he got.
Yeah, absolutely. We were expecting the bowlers to stiffen up a bit and the pitch to flatten out, but with the overcast conditions and the lights on again, the ball started zipping around. Like I said earlier, Siraj has played five Tests in a row, consistently bowling at 85-plus mph. He’s had a phenomenal series, and I’ve got a lot of respect for what he’s done.
Yeah, I mean, he was always going to go out there and give it everything. Credit to him for that. He was clearly in a lot of pain towards the end — you could see it on his face. It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t get across the line, and yeah, it really hurts.
England's Player Of The Series: Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill: "I think the way both the teams played in the entire series, coming to Day 5 never really knowing which team will win, really shows that both teams were prepared with their A game and I am really happy that we managed to get over the line in this one.
(On not taking the second new ball and also the spread out field) When you have bowlers like Siraj and Prasidh bowling that kind of a spell early morning, captaincy seems pretty easy. They are making the ball talk. Yes, there was some pressure on us but the way the bowlers came out firing today was just magnificent to watch.
We were pretty confident today. Even yesterday we were confident. We just wanted to put them under pressure. Pressure makes teams do things that they don't want to and I just wanted to make sure that they feel the pressure throughout those 35 runs today.
England Captain Ben Stoke's
Ben Stokes (England Captain): "Yeah, it is difficult when you can't participate in a game. Another hard fought game, down to day 5. Both teams put so much energy and effort. Bitterly disappointed to not get over the line here. But I am proud of my team of everything that they have thrown into this.
(On Woakes) Yeah, it got to the situation where it did. There was never a question in Woaksy's mind on what he will be doing. He spent yesterday to figure out whether he will bat left or right handed.
We have had guys go out with broken fingers and dislocated shoulders. I think it shows what it means to play for your country and win for your country. Such a hard fought series. Myself and Shubman would be proud of what our teams contributed towards it.
It has been awesome. India and England is always a massive series. There will be moments where emotion comes out from both sides. You get to a stage of the game where the game is on the line. I don't think my guys or Indian guys will go to bed crying over what was said on the field.
Yeah, felt good. Really happy with how I went with the ball. All those niggles and going under the knife is probably behind me. Worked incredibly hard to fulfill the role I have been doing over the years. Rehab starts now, with the big one coming up later.
I think, pleasing is great. One of your bowler goes down so early in the game, the role of the bowlers change. In the second innings, the heart and the desire of the three big fellas was great. All we ask of the guys we pick is that you leave everything out there on the ground. Not ideal situation when one of your frontline bowlers go down but the heart and desire Tongue, Gus and Jamie showed for the team was outstanding."
Five-Match Test Series with Every Game Going to the Fifth Day Since 2000:
West Indies vs South Africa in West Indies, 2001
South Africa vs England in South Africa, 2004/05
Australia vs England in Australia, 2017/18
England vs India in England, 2025