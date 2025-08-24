In what is perhaps the first academic study on grey divorces in India, Fasalu Rahman, a PhD researcher from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai has filed his dissertation on Grey divorces in Kerala, the state of his origin. In several of his case studies (42 in total; 22 women and 20 men), the key triggers of grey divorce identified were emotional and physical abuse, infidelity, substance abuse, growing incompatibility in later life, shifting personal interests and the “Nesting Alone–Nesting Together” syndrome, wherein spouses remain legally married but live separately due to caregiving or migration-related obligations. In some cases, the children of the separating spouses are married and settled abroad and wanted the “mother only” to travel abroad and take care of their children, thereby creating an emotional distance between the couple. Often, when the father is left alone, he enters an extramarital affair with the maid or cook, which becomes a starting point for eventual separation.