Why Jenny Han Is The Yash Raj Of Hollywood

While teenage love is central to all her stories, her production company Jenny Kissed Me bears the tagline, “Coming of age, at any age”. She makes it a point to include multigenerational relationships in her storytelling and pivotal transitions in adulthood: death, divorce, empty nests and more. Although a millennial, she holds a nostalgia for her own teen-hood, while projecting hopes and ideals for her next generation of viewers—the ones even younger than GenZ. She is like the big sister we never had: she is wise, yet cool, and her choice in music and movies is not ‘sus’; plus she has that aura of “it’s all going to be okay”. In a sense, Han is creating the teen-hood she never had, and in doing so, she is connecting us to an aspirational teen-hood. She offers that warm, fuzzy summer feeling that anything is possible really, that “the girl next door” could be anyone and you kind of know she has your back.