Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

Bison OTT release update: Dhruv Vikram starrer opened in the theatres on October 17, 2025. The politically charged sports drama opened to positive reviews from critics and the audience alike. It was praised for its performances, storytelling, social message, editing, and Mari Selvaraj's vision and ability to blend politics with sports. Bison is heading to make its OTT debut this week. If you missed watching the film in theatres, you can enjoy it online.