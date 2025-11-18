Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

Bison, starring Dhruv Vikram, is making its OTT debut this week.
Mari Selvaraj-directorial released in theatres on October 17, 2025.
The sports drama received positive reviews from critics and audiences.
Bison OTT release update: Dhruv Vikram starrer opened in the theatres on October 17, 2025. The politically charged sports drama opened to positive reviews from critics and the audience alike. It was praised for its performances, storytelling, social message, editing, and Mari Selvaraj's vision and ability to blend politics with sports. Bison is heading to make its OTT debut this week. If you missed watching the film in theatres, you can enjoy it online.
When and where to watch Bison online
Bison will be available to stream on Netflix from November 21. The streaming giant shared the news with a new poster. "Kabaddi might just be a sport to you. But to Kittan, Kabaddi is his entire life 🔥💪Watch Bison on Netflix, out 21 November in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam (sic)," read the caption in the post.
Apart from Dhruv Vikram, the film also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Pasupathy, Lal, Azhagam Perumal, and Kalaiyarasan, among others, in significant roles.
It has been jointly produced by Applause Entertainment and Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions.
Bison plot
Set in the 1990s rural Tamil Nadu, the sports drama is about Kittayya (Dhruv Vikram), a young man from a marginalised caste who dreams of becoming a national kabaddi player but is constantly challenged by India's rigid caste system. It shows how he struggles for identity and fights social discrimination to become a successful player.
Bison box office
The lifetime box office collection for Bison Kaalamaadan is reportedly Rs 47.1 crore net in India and Rs 65.37 crore worldwide.
An excerpt from the Outlook India review of Bison read: "Bison asks an uncomfortable question — how many Kittaan’s stories are still unlived because of the weight of their surnames? Selvaraj refuses to romanticize their struggle or beautify their pain. He treats it as daily reality — neither tragedy nor spectacle, just existence."