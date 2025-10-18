Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

Bison asks an uncomfortable question — how many Kittaan’s stories are still unlived because of the weight of their surnames? Selvaraj refuses to romanticize their struggle or beautify their pain. He treats it as daily reality — neither tragedy nor spectacle, just existence. Even his antagonists aren’t one-dimensional monsters; they are cogs trapped in the same machinery of hate they helped build. Sure, the film lags in parts — the romance overstays, the fights stretch — but maybe that’s the point. Oppression, too, is repetitive, its cycle boring in its predictability. Bison Kaalamaadan doesn’t care to entertain; it chooses to confront. It reminds us that survival itself can be an act of rebellion.