Raju Weds Rambai OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Extended Cut Of The Rural Romantic Drama

Telugu romantic drama Raju weds Rambai has made its digital debut.
The extended cut of Akhil Uddemari and Tejaswi Rao starrer is available to stream from today.
It can be streamed on ETV Win with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
Raju weds Rambai OTT release update: Director Saailu Kaampati’s debut Telugu romantic drama, which had a theatrical release on November 21, has made its digital debut. Those who missed it on the big screen can now witness the emotional rural love story on OTT.
Raju weds Rambai is the debut film of Akhil Uddemari and Tejaswi Rao. The film also starred Chaitu Jonnalagadda as the antagonist. Shivaji Raja, Anitha Chowdary and Kavitha Srirangam round out the cast.
Here's where you can watch Raju weds Rambai online.
When and where to watch Raju weds Rambai on OTT
About Raju weds Rambai
The story revolves around Raju (Akhil) and Rambai (Tejaswi), who are passionately in love with each other. But Rambai's father, Venkanna (Chaitu Jonnalagadda), a physically challenged compounder in the village’s government hospital, opposes their relationship. Insecure with his disabilities, Venkanna oppresses his daughter as he feels that social status and honour are above all. Out of frustration, he vents his anger everywhere.
Raju is also angry with Venkanna, and their confrontation makes the situation more complicated, causing irreparable repercussions to both families.
Raju weds Rambai box office
Produced under the banners of Dolamukhi Subaltern Films and Monsoon Tales, Raju weds Rambai was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 2.5 crore. According to Sacnilk, the film grossed over Rs 21 crore at the box office worldwide.