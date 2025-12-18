Raju Weds Rambai OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Extended Cut Of The Rural Romantic Drama

About Raju weds Rambai

The story revolves around Raju (Akhil) and Rambai (Tejaswi), who are passionately in love with each other. But Rambai's father, Venkanna (Chaitu Jonnalagadda), a physically challenged compounder in the village’s government hospital, opposes their relationship. Insecure with his disabilities, Venkanna oppresses his daughter as he feels that social status and honour are above all. Out of frustration, he vents his anger everywhere.