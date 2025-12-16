Thamma Goes Rent-Free On OTT: When And Where To Watch Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's Horror Comedy Online

After its paid rental run on Prime Video, Thamma is now available free of cost for subscribers.
The horror comedy stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.
It was released in theatres on October 21, 2025.
Thamma OTT release: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna strarrer horror comedy has gone rent-free on OTT. After its paid rental run on Prime Video, Thamma is now available free of cost for subscribers. The streamer announced the OTT release date, starting today.
When and where to watch Thamma online
Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik, and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is the fifth film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. It had special appearances by Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, Nora Fatehi, and Malaika Arora. It has started streaming from today, December 16.
Thamma's plot
The film follows Alok (Ayushmann) and Tadaka (Rashmika), who fight Yakshasan (Nawazuddin), a powerful ruler of darkness, threatening to plunge the world into peril. Blended with horror, romance, and comedy, the movie received love and appreciation from audiences and critics upon its theatrical run.
“Thamma is unlike any other supernatural or horror movie, perfectly combining supernatural and horror elements with humour, romance, drama, and a heartfelt love story—something you don’t often see. That’s what excited me the most about doing it. I hunt for freshness and newness in cinema and storytelling, and I loved the script when I heard it. After all the love we’ve received, I’m glad that this unique film is now coming to Prime Video, where it can entertain not just audiences in India but viewers around the world who enjoy unconventional narratives,” said Khurrana.
Mandanna added, "Working on a supernatural comedy like Thamma was a first for me, and it was truly an amazing experience. The storyline, my character, the scale—everything about it felt just right, making it an entertaining film not only for audiences but also for me." She is thrilled that the film will now reach more people around the world.
Siddiqui shared that his character in Thamma instantly caught his attention because it was something he had never done before. "Reading about mythological beings like vampires is one thing, but portraying one on screen was an experience I can’t truly put into words," he added.