Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

For a screenplay banking on this love story, their chemistry is decent but fizzles out by the second half. The skeleton of Thamma forces us to feel for this couple that has immediately fallen in love at first glance. Somewhere along the way, Alok turns into a betaal, as inferred from the trailer, and Ram asks Tadaka why she couldn’t find someone from “her community” to love. “Transgressive love against all odds” is an excellent trope to explore parallels for queer or even interfaith relationships. Although here, unlike Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra, where love grows, carries stakes over time, their attachment barely resonates, leaving one questioning—why exactly should we root so fiercely for them?