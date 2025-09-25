The Joke’s On Us: Why Horror-Comedies Killed It In 2025

Parallel to this, sci-fi horror continues to carve out its own anxiety-driven territory. These films reflect cultural tensions about AI, surveillance, and control, transforming our unease with technology into visceral, often ironic, cinematic horror. The comedic nerve doesn’t dilute the terror, but amplifies it, making the audience laugh at what they simultaneously fear. M3GAN 2.0 (2025) straddles the line between menace and sass, making the titular AI doll as funny as she is frightening, while almost leaning unapologetically into subgenres of action and comedy. The contrast between the doll’s childlike design, absurd dance routines, and razor-sharp one-liners creates a tension that is both terrifying and hilarious, culminating in the trailer’s cheeky tagline: “This bitch vs that bitch,” set to Britney Spears’ “Oops!… I Did It Again”. While we’re on the topic of robot-ladies, in Companion (2025), directed by Drew Hancock, Sophie Thatcher portrays an AI-powered girlfriend who “loves” Josh (Jack Quaid), blending dark humour with meditations on obsession, ownership, and the absurdities of modern intimacy. In the same vein, this year’s best romance horror Together (2025), starring Alison Brie and Dave Franco, examines co-dependency, soulmates, and fated connections through a lens that is as philosophical as it is unsettling. Horror has discovered that the heart can be just as frightening as the monster, and often far funnier, especially when love goes terrifyingly wrong. Who are we kidding, though— those dating apps still outdo the genre more often than these films.