International Film Festival Of Kerala 2025: Unavoidable Politics And Uneasy Truths

A similar logic underpins another significant film in the programme, The Mastermind by Kelly Reichardt, which, despite being already available digitally, passed almost unnoticed here, much as it did at IFFI. Framed as an anti-heist and a bitterly ironic, spiritual cousin of Inside Llewyn Davis (2013), the film carries a sharper and more unsettling political charge. Its protagonist drifts through life in a state of cultivated disengagement, absorbed in small, selfish fantasies, largely detached from family, responsibility, or consequence. Reichardt, however, is not interested in this dream of individualism for its own sake. As the film quietly unfolds against a background of radio news about the Vietnam War and its expansion into Cambodia, politics remains deliberately peripheral, almost ambient, until the final moments, when it arrives with devastating clarity. What initially appears as historical setting reveals itself as the film’s core statement: politics does not announce itself as spectacle, but intrudes as blunt force. In a world structured by systemic violence, neutrality is exposed not as a moral stance, but as a fragile fantasy, available only to those the system has not yet reached.