International Film Festival Of India 2025: Unexpected Images From The World’s Least Expected Corners

Moving from the jungle’s feverish portals to a different kind of immersion, the festival’s most overwhelming experiences came from two fierce female voices, each wielding a distinctly sensory visual language. Both films are powerful artistic statements on the histories of violence and the complex, often jagged, paths to redemption or the lack thereof. One is The Sound of Falling by Mascha Schilinski. It is a multilayered cinematic puzzle that feels destined to be one of the defining films of the year. Unfolding across a century on a single German farm, it weaves together the lives of four generations of women into a single, fluid "time-image", where the past does not haunt the present, so much as rot alongside it. Stunningly shot in a coarse, grainy 4:3 frame with 35mm film, it clearly draws inspiration from 19th-century post-mortem imagery and iconography of the Pre-Raphaelites, and the ghostly self-portraits of Francesca Woodman as well as the clinical dread of Michael Haneke’s The White Ribbon and the psychological interiority of Ingmar Bergman’s Cries and Whispers. Bleak and demanding—a 149-minute descent into inherited trauma and suicidal ideation—it is nonetheless a genuine cinematic feast, rewarding for its patient viewers.