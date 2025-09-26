One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

Splashed with supple skill to envy in every frame and cut, One Battle After Another roars forth with wild abandon. Despite a classically leaning rhythm and register, Anderson guides the film with the spirit of Teyana Taylor’s Perfidia, even after she's gone. Throwing caution to the winds, Perfidia storms the film open with the heat and jolt of a protagonist. A de facto leader of a guerilla outfit called the French 75, she oversees many bombings and break-ins at American centres of power with demolitions expert Bob (Leonardo DiCaprio). Even as they become a couple, some whisper of their match being odd. Her parents tell him he’s a stump, whereas she a runner. Perfidia isn’t one to be circumscribed by motherhood. She accuses Bob of tying her down with his male ego, while she stomps out for another mission, heedless to his reminders that they now have a child. But when things go south for her, the entire French 75 lands in trouble. “Every revolution starts with fighting demons, but fuckers end up fighting among themselves”, she sighs, though her incendiary impulses aren’t wiped out. Bob escapes with his daughter elsewhere, remaking identities.