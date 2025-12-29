Anthony Joshua Car Crash: Ex-Heavyweight Boxing Champ Involved In Tragic Accident In Nigeria - Check Details

Local media reports say the boxer has been transferred to a hospital following a car crash in Nigeria

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Anthony Joshua Car Crash: Ex-Heavyweight Boxing Champ Involved In Tragic Accident
Anthony Joshua stands on stage during a face-off against Jake Paul at a news conference promoting their upcoming heavyweight boxing match, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Anthony Joshua involved in a car accident in Nigeria

  • The incident left two other passengers dead

  • Joshua recently defeated Jake Paul

  • Check the full story

Anthony Joshua, the Nigerian-British boxer and former world heavyweight champion, was involved in a car accident that killed two other passengers in Nigeria on Monday.

The Lagos state commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotoso, confirmed the accident in a post on X, adding that the government had sent ambulances to the crash site.

Local media reports say the boxer has been transferred to a hospital.

According to a statement by Olusegun Ogungbemide, spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps, preliminary investigations indicate the vehicle “to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck," which was by the side of the road.

The Ogun state government said in a statement that “preliminary reports indicate that two male foreign nationals died on the spot”. AP has not been able to independently verify their identities.

Photos on social media show the boxer being extricated from a wrecked vehicle while he was wincing in pain.

The accident occurred on a major thoroughfare linking Ogun state, a nearby city, to Lagos, the country's economic center.

“Anthony Joshua is in an undisclosed hospital being treated for his injuries,” Lanre Ogunlowo, the commissioner of police for Ogun state, told the AP. He said he has no further information on the injuries.

Nigeria is the homeland of Joshua's parents and where he briefly went to boarding school at the age of 11.

Joshua had recently beaten YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on Dec. 19 in a bout in Miami, which he was using to regain sharpness in the ring ahead of an attempt to reclaim the world heavyweight title, which he lost in 2021 to Oleksandr Usyk.

He has been in talks to fight fellow Briton Tyson Fury in 2026.

Published At:
