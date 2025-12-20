Jake Paul Vs Anthony Joshua: British Boxing Star Knocks Out Ex-YouTuber In Sixth Round Of Miami Showdown
Anthony Joshua ended Jake Paul’s ambitious heavyweight challenge with a brutal sixth-round knockout during their boxing bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Friday. Paul started aggressively, landing jabs and pushing the pace in the early rounds, but Joshua gradually imposed himself with body shots and a sharp uppercut. By the fifth, Paul was knocked down four times and looked exhausted. Joshua closed the contest in the sixth with a decisive finish, handing Paul the second loss of his career and first by KO. The victory keeps Joshua on track for a potential super fight against Tyson Fury, while Paul left the ring nursing a suspected broken jaw.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE