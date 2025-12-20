Jake Paul Vs Anthony Joshua: British Boxing Star Knocks Out Ex-YouTuber In Sixth Round Of Miami Showdown

Anthony Joshua ended Jake Paul’s ambitious heavyweight challenge with a brutal sixth-round knockout during their boxing bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Friday. Paul started aggressively, landing jabs and pushing the pace in the early rounds, but Joshua gradually imposed himself with body shots and a sharp uppercut. By the fifth, Paul was knocked down four times and looked exhausted. Joshua closed the contest in the sixth with a decisive finish, handing Paul the second loss of his career and first by KO. The victory keeps Joshua on track for a potential super fight against Tyson Fury, while Paul left the ring nursing a suspected broken jaw.

Anthony Joshua Jake Paul Boxing
Anthony Joshua celebrates after his win in the heavyweight boxing match against Jake Paul in Miami, Fla. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Jake Paul Anthony Joshua Boxing
Jake Paul, center, reacts after losing the heavyweight boxing match against Anthony Joshua in Miami, Fla. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Jake Paul Vs Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua, right, punches Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing match, in Miami, Fla. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul
Anthony Joshua, right, punches Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing match in Miami, Fla. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Boxing
Anthony Joshua, left, in action against Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing match in Miami, Fla. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Jake Paul Vs Anthony Joshua Heavyweight Boxing
Jake Paul, right, and Anthony Joshua compete in their heavyweight boxing match in Miami, Fla. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul Heavyweight Boxing
Jake Paul, right, and Anthony Joshua compete in their heavyweight boxing match in Miami, Fla. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Anthony Joshua Jake Paul Boxing
Anthony Joshua, left, in action against Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing in Miami, Fla. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Jake Paul Anthony Joshua Boxing
Anthony Joshua, left, in action against Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing match in Miami, Fla. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul Boxing
Jake Paul walks into the ring for his heavyweight boxing match against Anthony Joshua in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
