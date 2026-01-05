Damac 0-2 Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League: Darwin Nunez, Marcus Leonardo Goals Send Simone Inzaghi's Men Top

Al-Hilal moved top of the Saudi Pro League with a routine 2-0 win over Damac at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on Sunday.

Goals in each half from Darwin Nunez and Marcos Leonardo were enough for Simone Inzaghi's men to leapfrog Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr team-mates at the summit of the table.

Al-Hilal enjoyed plenty of the ball in the early exchanges but were unable to provide a telling opportunity.

However, they made the breakthrough in the 35th minute when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's expert right-wing centre was finished on the stretch from close range by Nunez.

Shortly after the restart, Al-Hilal doubled their advantage when Nunez's attempted cross was parried by Brazilian goalkeeper Kewin into the path of his compatriot Leonardo, who swept into the unguarded goal.

ALSO READ | Match Highlights

Nunez drew a really smart stop from Kewin in the closing stages as Al-Hilal sought a close-out goal, but 2-0 was enough to secure the points and go top.

Data Debrief: No January blues for Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal have now lost just once in their past 36 January Pro League matches (W22 D13 L1). Only Al-Nassr (30) have more league wins in that month than Al-Hilal (29).

Milinkovic-Savic could have scored in a third consecutive Pro League game for the first time, but even though he failed to do so, he still has four goal involvements from his past three matches in the competition.

It is a sorry tale for Damac, who have now failed to win seven straight home games – their worst-ever run on their own turf in the Pro League matches (D3 L4).

Indeed, only against Al-Nassr (nine) have Damac lost more Pro League matches than against Al-Hilal (eight, joint with Al-Shabab).

