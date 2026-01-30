Al‑Qadisiyah 2-2 Al‑Hilal Highlights, Saudi Pro League: Neves, Al-Dawsari Stunners Earn Away Point For Blue Waves

Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Al-Hilal’s trip to Dammam to face Al-Qadisiyah. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.
Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: Al-Qadisiyah Playing XI
Starting XI: Koen Casteels; Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat; Nacho Fernandez (c), Jehad Thakri, Gaston Alvarez; Nahitan Nandez, Musab Al Juwayr, Julian Weigl, Christopher Baah; Mateo Retegui, Julian Quinones.
Bench: Ahmed Al-Kassar (gk), Yasir Al-Shahrani, Qasim Lajami, Turki Al-Ammar, Ali Hazazi, Ibrahim Mahnashi, Eyad Houssa, Abdullah Al-Salem.
Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: Al-Hilal Playing XI
Starting XI: Yassine Bounou; Hamad Al Yami, Pablo Mari, Hassan Al Tambakti, Theo Hernandez; Mohamed Kanno, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Salem Al-Dawsari (c); Malcom, Darwin Nunez.
Bench: Mohammed Al-Yami (gk), Saad Al Mutairy, Moteb Al-Harbi, Ali Lajami, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Murad Al Hawsawi, Marcos Leonardo, Abdulkarim Darisi, Sultan Mandash.
Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Hilal
Series: Saudi Pro League 2025-26
Venue: Prince Saud bin Jalawai Stadium, Dammam
Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
Time: 11:00 PM IST
Live Streaming: FanCode
Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: KO | QAD 0-0 HIL
The referee blows his whistle, and we are underway in Dammam! Stay tuned for live updates from the match.
Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: 8' QAD 0-1 HIL
What a way to take the lead!!! Neves scored directly from the corner, and the visitors are ahead. The Portuguese midfielder floated the ball towards the far corner, and it beat Casteels, who was scampering back at full strecth.
Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: 10' QAD 1-1 HIL
Nandez draws Qadisiyah level!! A hopefull ball forward from near the halfway line by Al-Juwayr beat the Al-Hilal offside trap and found the run of Nandez, who calmly slotted it past Bono to make it one-all.
Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: HT | QAD 1-1 HIL
Half-time at the Saudi Pro League clash, and it’s all square! Al-Hilal struck first through Neves's outrageous Olimpico, but Al-Qadisiyah responded instantly with Nández making it 1-1 just two minutes later. Plenty still to play for in the second half.
Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: 2nd Half | QAD 1-1 HIL
The referee blows his whistle to get the second half underway. No changes at the break from either side.
Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: 53' QAD 1-1 HIL
Al-Dawsari misses a penalty!! The Blue Waves were handed a freebie after a foul in the box by Thikri. The Al-Nassr skipper stepped up to take the resulting spot kick, but his weak attempt is saved by Casteels. The match remains level!
Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: 76' QAD 2-1 HIL
Quinones has put Al-Qadisiyah ahead!! Another assist for Al-Juwayr, whose corner towards the middle of the box is headed past the goalkeeper by the Mexican forward. Less than 15 minutes remain for Al-Hilal to respond.
Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: 90' QAD 2-2 HIL
Al-Dawsari makes up for his earlier penalty miss by finding the back of the net to level the scores!! A free-kick from the right is not cleared properly by the defenders and falls to Al-Dawsawi, who volleys it first time from the edge of the box. The ball flies past the horde of bodies and the goalkeeper to nestle in the top corner.
Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: FT | QAD 2-2 HIL
It's all over in Dammam, and both sides share a point after an intensely contested match. The two stunning goals for Al-Hilal will steal the headlines, but the Blue Waves will be disappointed not to return home with all three points.