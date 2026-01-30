Al‑Qadisiyah 2-2 Al‑Hilal Highlights, Saudi Pro League: Neves, Al-Dawsari Stunners Earn Away Point For Blue Waves

Al-Hilal's Ruben Neves celebrates after scoring in the Saudi Pro League match against Al-Qadisiyah on January 29, 2026. | Photo: X/Alhilal_EN

Catch the highlights of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Matchday 19 fixture between Al-Qadisiyah and Al-Hilal at the Prince Saud bin Jalawai Stadium in Dammam on Thursday, January 29, 2026. League leaders Al-Hilal managed a 2-2 draw against fourth-placed Al-Qadisiyah. Al-Hilal took the lead in the eighth minute when Ruben Neves scored directly from a corner kick, but Nahitan Nandez restored parity just two minutes later. Al-Hilal captain Salem Al-Dawsari missed a penalty right after restart, and the hosts took the lead in the 76th minute through a Julian Quinones header. Al-Dawsari, however, atoned for his earlier miss with a stunning volley in the 90th minute to rescue a point for the Blue Waves. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Hilal football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Jan 2026, 09:59:18 pm IST Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: Welcome! Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Al-Hilal’s trip to Dammam to face Al-Qadisiyah. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roshn Saudi League (@spl_en)

29 Jan 2026, 10:09:41 pm IST Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: Al-Qadisiyah Playing XI Starting XI: Koen Casteels; Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat; Nacho Fernandez (c), Jehad Thakri, Gaston Alvarez; Nahitan Nandez, Musab Al Juwayr, Julian Weigl, Christopher Baah; Mateo Retegui, Julian Quinones. Bench: Ahmed Al-Kassar (gk), Yasir Al-Shahrani, Qasim Lajami, Turki Al-Ammar, Ali Hazazi, Ibrahim Mahnashi, Eyad Houssa, Abdullah Al-Salem.

29 Jan 2026, 10:09:41 pm IST Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: Al-Hilal Playing XI Starting XI: Yassine Bounou; Hamad Al Yami, Pablo Mari, Hassan Al Tambakti, Theo Hernandez; Mohamed Kanno, Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Salem Al-Dawsari (c); Malcom, Darwin Nunez. Bench: Mohammed Al-Yami (gk), Saad Al Mutairy, Moteb Al-Harbi, Ali Lajami, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Murad Al Hawsawi, Marcos Leonardo, Abdulkarim Darisi, Sultan Mandash.

29 Jan 2026, 10:39:57 pm IST Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Hilal

Series: Saudi Pro League 2025-26

Venue: Prince Saud bin Jalawai Stadium, Dammam

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: FanCode

29 Jan 2026, 11:01:05 pm IST Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: KO | QAD 0-0 HIL The referee blows his whistle, and we are underway in Dammam! Stay tuned for live updates from the match.

29 Jan 2026, 11:10:25 pm IST Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: 8' QAD 0-1 HIL What a way to take the lead!!! Neves scored directly from the corner, and the visitors are ahead. The Portuguese midfielder floated the ball towards the far corner, and it beat Casteels, who was scampering back at full strecth. هدف! ⚽️

روبين نيفيز يسجل هدف فريق الهلال الأول في مرمى فريق القادسية 🔵#القادسية_الهلال | #دوري_روشن_السعودي pic.twitter.com/H6rqZhoZfw — رياضة ثمانية (@thmanyahsports) January 29, 2026

29 Jan 2026, 11:26:23 pm IST Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: 10' QAD 1-1 HIL Nandez draws Qadisiyah level!! A hopefull ball forward from near the halfway line by Al-Juwayr beat the Al-Hilal offside trap and found the run of Nandez, who calmly slotted it past Bono to make it one-all. Nahitan finishes Musab’s pass to level it up 🚀#AlQadsiahAlHilal | #RoshnSaudiLeaguepic.twitter.com/xj1fnmFhjX — AlQadsiah Saudi Club (@AlQadsiahEN) January 29, 2026

29 Jan 2026, 11:55:22 pm IST Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: HT | QAD 1-1 HIL Half-time at the Saudi Pro League clash, and it’s all square! Al-Hilal struck first through Neves's outrageous Olimpico, but Al-Qadisiyah responded instantly with Nández making it 1-1 just two minutes later. Plenty still to play for in the second half. View this post on Instagram A post shared by نادي القادسية السعودي (@fcqadsiah)

30 Jan 2026, 12:05:02 am IST Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: 2nd Half | QAD 1-1 HIL The referee blows his whistle to get the second half underway. No changes at the break from either side.

30 Jan 2026, 12:13:02 am IST Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: 53' QAD 1-1 HIL Al-Dawsari misses a penalty!! The Blue Waves were handed a freebie after a foul in the box by Thikri. The Al-Nassr skipper stepped up to take the resulting spot kick, but his weak attempt is saved by Casteels. The match remains level! سالم يضيع ركلة الجزاء ⚽️❌



⁧#القادسية_الهلال⁩ | ⁧#دوري_روشن_السعودي pic.twitter.com/4jbH8Jz56a — رياضة ثمانية (@thmanyahsports) January 29, 2026

30 Jan 2026, 12:36:55 am IST Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: 76' QAD 2-1 HIL Quinones has put Al-Qadisiyah ahead!! Another assist for Al-Juwayr, whose corner towards the middle of the box is headed past the goalkeeper by the Mexican forward. Less than 15 minutes remain for Al-Hilal to respond. من كل الزوايا 🎥🔥

الهدف الأول لفريق القادسية في مرمى فريق الهلال عن طريق كينونيس 🔴⚽️



⁧#القادسية_الهلال⁩ | ⁧#دوري_روشن_السعودي pic.twitter.com/DES9NuxqoA — رياضة ثمانية (@thmanyahsports) January 29, 2026

30 Jan 2026, 12:49:46 am IST Al‑Qadisiyah vs Al‑Hilal LIVE Score: 90' QAD 2-2 HIL Al-Dawsari makes up for his earlier penalty miss by finding the back of the net to level the scores!! A free-kick from the right is not cleared properly by the defenders and falls to Al-Dawsawi, who volleys it first time from the edge of the box. The ball flies past the horde of bodies and the goalkeeper to nestle in the top corner. من كل الزوايا 🎥🔥

الهدف الثاني لفريق الهلال في مرمى فريق القادسية عن طريق سالم الدوسري 🔵⚽️



⁧#القادسية_الهلال⁩ | ⁧#دوري_روشن_السعودي pic.twitter.com/Zny2fbNqlQ — رياضة ثمانية (@thmanyahsports) January 29, 2026