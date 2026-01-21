Damac Vs Al‑Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo And Co Eye Revival Against Struggling Hosts

Damac vs Al-Nassr Live Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Matchday 15 fixture at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on January 21, 2026

Damac vs Al-Nassr live score Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Matchday 17
Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in training ahead of the Saudi Pro League match against Damac on January 21, 2026. | Photo: X/AlNassrFC_EN
Welcome to the live coverage of the Matchday 15 fixture in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 between Damac and Al-Nassr at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Damac, winless in their last four league outings, sit 15th, just two points above the relegation zone. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Fayha in their previous outing. Al-Nassr, meanwhile, are looking to revive their title challenge, sitting seven points off the top. Their 3-2 win over Al-Shabab ended their winless run. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Damac vs Al-Nassr football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Damac vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Head-To-Head

Damac and Al-Nassr have played each other 13 times. Al-Nassr have won 10 games, while Damac have just a solitary win to their name. Two games have ended as draws. The last time these two sides met was in April 2025, with Al-Nassr winning 3-2 away.

Damac vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Will Ronaldo Play Tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to feature for Al-Nassr against Damac tonight, having returned to full training after a precautionary rest earlier in the week.

Despite initial concerns when Ronaldo skipped Monday's group session for recovery work, Al-Riyadiyah confirmed the move was purely preventive, aimed at managing fatigue from two matches in quick succession. The veteran forward rejoined team training the following day.

Damac vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Points Table

PosTeamPldWDLGDPts
1Al-Hilal151320+2641
2Al-Ahli161141+1437
3Al-Nassr151113+2534
4Al-Taawoun151113+1634
5Al-Qadsiah151032+2233
6Al-Ittihad15834+1027
7Al-Ettifaq15744025
8Al-Khaleej16736+1024
9Al-Fateh16637-721
10Neom SC15627-420
11Al-Hazem15447-1216
12Al-Kholood165011-615
13Al-Fayha15357-1414
14Al-Shabab16268-1112
15Damac15186-1411
16Al-Riyadh152310-209
17Al-Okhdood152211-188
18Al-Najma160412-174

Damac vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Match Details

  • Fixture: Damac vs Al-Nassr

  • Series: Saudi Pro League 2025-26

  • Venue: Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, Abha

  • Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

  • Time: 11:00 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: FanCode

Damac vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League match against Damac. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

