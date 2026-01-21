Damac Vs Al‑Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo And Co Eye Revival Against Struggling Hosts

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in training ahead of the Saudi Pro League match against Damac on January 21, 2026. | Photo: X/AlNassrFC_EN

Welcome to the live coverage of the Matchday 15 fixture in the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 between Damac and Al-Nassr at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha on Wednesday, January 21, 2026. Damac, winless in their last four league outings, sit 15th, just two points above the relegation zone. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Fayha in their previous outing. Al-Nassr, meanwhile, are looking to revive their title challenge, sitting seven points off the top. Their 3-2 win over Al-Shabab ended their winless run. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Damac vs Al-Nassr football match right here.

21 Jan 2026, 10:05:39 pm IST Damac vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Head-To-Head Damac and Al-Nassr have played each other 13 times. Al-Nassr have won 10 games, while Damac have just a solitary win to their name. Two games have ended as draws. The last time these two sides met was in April 2025, with Al-Nassr winning 3-2 away.

21 Jan 2026, 09:44:54 pm IST Damac vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Will Ronaldo Play Tonight? Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to feature for Al-Nassr against Damac tonight, having returned to full training after a precautionary rest earlier in the week. Despite initial concerns when Ronaldo skipped Monday's group session for recovery work, Al-Riyadiyah confirmed the move was purely preventive, aimed at managing fatigue from two matches in quick succession. The veteran forward rejoined team training the following day.

21 Jan 2026, 09:27:35 pm IST Damac vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Points Table Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Al-Hilal 15 13 2 0 +26 41 2 Al-Ahli 16 11 4 1 +14 37 3 Al-Nassr 15 11 1 3 +25 34 4 Al-Taawoun 15 11 1 3 +16 34 5 Al-Qadsiah 15 10 3 2 +22 33 6 Al-Ittihad 15 8 3 4 +10 27 7 Al-Ettifaq 15 7 4 4 0 25 8 Al-Khaleej 16 7 3 6 +10 24 9 Al-Fateh 16 6 3 7 -7 21 10 Neom SC 15 6 2 7 -4 20 11 Al-Hazem 15 4 4 7 -12 16 12 Al-Kholood 16 5 0 11 -6 15 13 Al-Fayha 15 3 5 7 -14 14 14 Al-Shabab 16 2 6 8 -11 12 15 Damac 15 1 8 6 -14 11 16 Al-Riyadh 15 2 3 10 -20 9 17 Al-Okhdood 15 2 2 11 -18 8 18 Al-Najma 16 0 4 12 -17 4

21 Jan 2026, 09:09:41 pm IST Damac vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Match Details Fixture: Damac vs Al-Nassr

Series: Saudi Pro League 2025-26

Venue: Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, Abha

Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: FanCode