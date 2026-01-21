Damac Vs Al‑Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo And Co Eye Revival Against Struggling Hosts

Damac vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Head-To-Head
Damac and Al-Nassr have played each other 13 times. Al-Nassr have won 10 games, while Damac have just a solitary win to their name. Two games have ended as draws. The last time these two sides met was in April 2025, with Al-Nassr winning 3-2 away.
Damac vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Will Ronaldo Play Tonight?
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to feature for Al-Nassr against Damac tonight, having returned to full training after a precautionary rest earlier in the week.
Despite initial concerns when Ronaldo skipped Monday's group session for recovery work, Al-Riyadiyah confirmed the move was purely preventive, aimed at managing fatigue from two matches in quick succession. The veteran forward rejoined team training the following day.
Damac vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Al-Hilal
|15
|13
|2
|0
|+26
|41
|2
|Al-Ahli
|16
|11
|4
|1
|+14
|37
|3
|Al-Nassr
|15
|11
|1
|3
|+25
|34
|4
|Al-Taawoun
|15
|11
|1
|3
|+16
|34
|5
|Al-Qadsiah
|15
|10
|3
|2
|+22
|33
|6
|Al-Ittihad
|15
|8
|3
|4
|+10
|27
|7
|Al-Ettifaq
|15
|7
|4
|4
|0
|25
|8
|Al-Khaleej
|16
|7
|3
|6
|+10
|24
|9
|Al-Fateh
|16
|6
|3
|7
|-7
|21
|10
|Neom SC
|15
|6
|2
|7
|-4
|20
|11
|Al-Hazem
|15
|4
|4
|7
|-12
|16
|12
|Al-Kholood
|16
|5
|0
|11
|-6
|15
|13
|Al-Fayha
|15
|3
|5
|7
|-14
|14
|14
|Al-Shabab
|16
|2
|6
|8
|-11
|12
|15
|Damac
|15
|1
|8
|6
|-14
|11
|16
|Al-Riyadh
|15
|2
|3
|10
|-20
|9
|17
|Al-Okhdood
|15
|2
|2
|11
|-18
|8
|18
|Al-Najma
|16
|0
|4
|12
|-17
|4
Damac vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Match Details
Fixture: Damac vs Al-Nassr
Series: Saudi Pro League 2025-26
Venue: Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, Abha
Date: Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Time: 11:00 PM IST
Live Streaming: FanCode
Damac vs Al-Nassr LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League match against Damac. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.