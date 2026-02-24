Al-Taawoun vs Al-Hilal LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Blue Waves Aim To Reclaim Top Spot

Al Taawon vs Al Hilal LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the postponed matchday 10 clash at the Alinma Stadium in Saudi Arabia on February 24, 2026

Vikas Patwal
Al Taawon vs Al Hilal LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26
Al-Hilal will take on Al-Taawaoun in the postponed matchday 10 clash of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 at the Alinma Stadium in Saudi Arabia on February 24, 2026. X/Al-Hilal
Al Taawon vs Al Hilal LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the postponed matchday 10 clash between Al Taawoun and Al Hilal at the Alinma Stadium on February 24, 2026. Al Hilal have been unbeaten in the tournament so far; however, dropping points in the last six outings must have raised some eyebrows in the team, especially after last Saturday's El Clásico, where they were unable to protect their early advantage. With Al Ahli just one point behind them, they cannot afford to slip up against an opponent against whom they have a favourable record. On the other hand, Al Taawoun will enter this match to prevent their unprecedented sequence of consecutive defeats at home. With six wins in the last 11 matches, the Wolves are placed at the 5th spot in the points table.
LIVE UPDATES

Al-Taawoun vs Al-Hilal LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Greetings!

Hello football fans! We are here with the live coverage of the matchday 10 between Al-Taawoun vs Al-Hilal at the Alinma Stadium. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

