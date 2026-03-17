IPL 2026: Sanjay Bangar Backs Star All-Rounder As PBKS’ X-Factor In Powerplay

Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Bangar analyse Punjab Kings’ squad, backing Shreyas Iyer while highlighting key strengths, opening concerns, and Harpreet Brar’s crucial role this IPL season

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IPL 2026: Sanjay Bangar Backs Star All-Rounder As PBKS’ X-Factor In Powerplay
Arshdeep Singh, centre, was sold back to PBKS. Photo: Surjeet Yadav/AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Shreyas Iyer’s form and leadership could be the defining factor in Punjab Kings’ title push this season

  • Strong top order and a well-rounded pace attack make PBKS one of the most balanced squads on paper

  • Harpreet Brar’s role as a powerplay spinner could be crucial in maintaining bowling balance

Punjab Kings are heading into the new IPL season with renewed belief after breaking an 11-year drought to reach the final last year. With momentum finally on their side, the franchise will be aiming to go one step further and clinch their maiden title.

Experts Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Bangar shared their insights on PBKS’ squad depth, key players, and areas that could define their campaign, offering a balanced view of both strengths and potential concerns.

Shreyas Iyer’s consistency key to PBKS’ title push

Irfan Pathan expressed strong confidence in captain Shreyas Iyer continuing his impressive run from IPL 2025, while also addressing the chatter around his potential return to India’s T20I setup.

"I'm not sure that Shreyas Iyer would be thinking of using the IPL as a stage to prove himself for a comeback into the T20I side. Shreyas Iyer is a proven cricketer. He's done really well in T20 cricket for Punjab Kings, yes, a different franchise, and he's done really well for Team India as well. He's a very important player in one-day cricket as far as the Indian team is concerned." Pathan said on JioHotstar.

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"I think there is a place for him in the T20 setup for Team India and he's aware of that. That qualifier knock against Mumbai, I still remember that shot against Bumrah, gliding that yorker down towards third man with so much time. He has improved leaps and bounds. I'm really excited to see if he can replicate the same performance this season as well. I'm confident he will." He added.

Pathan also highlighted how well-balanced the Punjab Kings squad looks on paper, particularly their batting depth and pace attack.

"If I look at this team, it's pretty much sorted. With Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, the top order is sorted, followed by Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh. Those guys just pick themselves, and then Stoinis' finishing ability will be required as well. After that, they're trying to trust Mitch Owen, who is actually a powerhouse. If he clicks, picking the fast bowlers and the rest of the line-up will not be difficult. My eyes will be on this team's fast bowlers, Arshdeep, Marco Jansen and Ferguson, they are totally sorted. They have good backups as well."

Opening combination and Harpreet Brar’s role under focus

Meanwhile, Sanjay Bangar focused on the opening pair, pointing out both the promise and the potential pressure on the young duo.

"Prabhsimran Singh has been around for a number of years now. He's got a hundred in the IPL as well, a couple of seasons ago, and has been playing regularly for Punjab. Punjab has persisted with him. He was one of their retentions as an uncapped player as well. So I don't think the second-season blues are there for Prabhsimran. But Priyansh Arya, what a find he was for Punjab Kings."

"It was his batting which made sure that Punjab never looked to use their overseas top-order batter, and that's the reason I feel there could be a little bit of mystery around how Priyansh Arya copes with these expectations because, so far in domestic cricket, I think he had a quiet season. We'll have to see how he starts the season. If he starts the season really well, then I don't think it's going to be an issue, but if he has a run of low scores, then there could be some question marks about that opening combination."

Bangar also underlined the importance of Harpreet Brar in the bowling setup, especially in the powerplay phase.

"I don't think there's pressure on Yuzi as such because he bowls in the middle overs. They have released Glenn Maxwell, who gave them important overs in the powerplay. So who is going to be the powerplay spinner? That's where I think Harpreet Brar is a quality player. Don't play him just for match-ups because, when I was part of that setup, I had tremendous confidence in his abilities."

"Whenever he was given the ball for Punjab, he did the job. I have seen it when he was playing against RCB as well. From an RCB point of view, I always rated him very, very highly. Right-hander or left-hander doesn't really matter for him. So play Harpreet Brar, maybe as an impact player, but play him in every match."

With a settled core, explosive batting options, and a dependable bowling unit, Punjab Kings appear well-equipped for another strong run. However, consistency from their young openers and clarity in key roles, like the powerplay spinner, could ultimately determine whether this is finally their year.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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