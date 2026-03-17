IPL 2026: Sanjay Bangar Backs Star All-Rounder As PBKS’ X-Factor In Powerplay

"It was his batting which made sure that Punjab never looked to use their overseas top-order batter, and that's the reason I feel there could be a little bit of mystery around how Priyansh Arya copes with these expectations because, so far in domestic cricket, I think he had a quiet season. We'll have to see how he starts the season. If he starts the season really well, then I don't think it's going to be an issue, but if he has a run of low scores, then there could be some question marks about that opening combination."