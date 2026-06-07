Iran At FIFA World Cup 2026: Team Melli Sets Off From Turkiye For Mexico Amid US Visa Controversy

Just days before the June 11 start of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Iranian national football team players set off from Turkiye for their base camp in Mexico on Saturday (June 6), even as some members are still without U.S. visas. The players, dressed in blue blazers over white T-shirts, left the Mardan Palace Hotel in Antalya and boarded a private jet for a direct flight to Mexico. The Iranian players, who have been at a training camp in Antalya since May 18, reportedly received their visas late on Friday. It was unclear whether the federation's president, Mehdi Taj, had been issued a visa. Team Melli will play their first two group games in Inglewood, California, against New Zealand and Belgium, and then will head to Seattle to face Egypt. Iran and the USA could meet in the round of 32 in Arlington, Texas, if both teams come second in their respective groups.

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FIFA World Cup soccer 2026 Iran finally leaves for the Americas
Iran's players kiss the Muslim's holiest book Quran as they leave to Antalya airport, southern Turkey, before departing to Tijuana, Mexico, for the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Why Iran moved World Cup base to Mexico
Iran's players arrive at Antalya airport, southern Turkey before departing to Tijuana, Mexico, for the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Iran finally leaves for the Americas in pics
Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand and teammates arrive at Antalya airport, southern Turkey, before departing to Tijuana, Mexico, for the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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US Iran visa dispute World Cup
Iran's players arrive at Antalya airport, southern Turkey, before departing to Tijuana, Mexico, for the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Team Melli Mexico training camp
Iran's players get onboard a bus as they leave to Antalya airport, southern Turkey, before departing to Tijuana, Mexico, for the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Iran World Cup base camp
Iran's players go through a security process at Antalya airport, southern Turkey, before departing to Tijuana, Mexico, for the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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FIFA World Cup Americas 2026
Iran's players pose for a group photo with fans in Antalya, southern Turkey, before departing to Tijuana, Mexico, for the World Cup soccer tournament. The board reads in Turkish: "The peoples of Turkey and Iran are marching together toward victory". | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Iran National Football Team
Iran's Football Federation Vice President Mehdi Mohammed Nabi and team's players leave to Antalya airport, southern Turkey, before departing to Tijuana, Mexico, for the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Team Melli World Cup 2026
Iran's players arrive at Antalya airport, southern Turkey, before departing to Tijuana, Mexico, for the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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Iran FIFA World Cup 2026
Supporters wave Iranian flags as the Iranian team's players leave to Antalya airport, southern Turkey, before departing to Tijuana, Mexico, for the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
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