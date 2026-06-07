Iran At FIFA World Cup 2026: Team Melli Sets Off From Turkiye For Mexico Amid US Visa Controversy
Just days before the June 11 start of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Iranian national football team players set off from Turkiye for their base camp in Mexico on Saturday (June 6), even as some members are still without U.S. visas. The players, dressed in blue blazers over white T-shirts, left the Mardan Palace Hotel in Antalya and boarded a private jet for a direct flight to Mexico. The Iranian players, who have been at a training camp in Antalya since May 18, reportedly received their visas late on Friday. It was unclear whether the federation's president, Mehdi Taj, had been issued a visa. Team Melli will play their first two group games in Inglewood, California, against New Zealand and Belgium, and then will head to Seattle to face Egypt. Iran and the USA could meet in the round of 32 in Arlington, Texas, if both teams come second in their respective groups.
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