IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: PBKS Jump To Fourth After 7-Wicket Win Over LSG; KKR And RR Fight For Survival

Chasing a challenging target of 200 at the Ekana Stadium, PBKS reached 200/3 in just 18 overs thanks to a stunning unbeaten 101 off 51 balls from captain Shreyas Iyer. The PBKS skipper completed his maiden IPL century in style with a massive six off Mohsin Khan, ending the match and triggering huge celebrations in the dugout. Prabhsimran Singh also played a major role with a blistering 69 off 39 deliveries as Punjab finally snapped their painful six-match losing streak.