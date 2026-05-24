IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: PBKS Jump To Fourth After 7-Wicket Win Over LSG; KKR And RR Fight For Survival

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets as Shreyas Iyer’s maiden IPL century boosted PBKS’ playoff hopes and updated points table standings

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: PBKS Jump To Fourth After 7-Wicket Win Over LSG
Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal , second from left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India, Tuesday, March 31, 2026 AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets after chasing 200 in just 18 overs

  • Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 101 off 51 balls, registering his maiden IPL century

  • PBKS climbed to fourth place with 15 points, while LSG were officially eliminated from playoff contention

Punjab Kings produced one of their most complete performances of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets and dramatically strengthen their playoff hopes.

Chasing a challenging target of 200 at the Ekana Stadium, PBKS reached 200/3 in just 18 overs thanks to a stunning unbeaten 101 off 51 balls from captain Shreyas Iyer. The PBKS skipper completed his maiden IPL century in style with a massive six off Mohsin Khan, ending the match and triggering huge celebrations in the dugout. Prabhsimran Singh also played a major role with a blistering 69 off 39 deliveries as Punjab finally snapped their painful six-match losing streak.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants managed to post a competitive total after Josh Inglis continued his excellent run of form with a composed half-century. The Australian batter scored aggressively through the middle overs and helped LSG stay close to the 200-run mark despite Punjab pulling things back slightly at the death.

Arjun Tendulkar, playing one of the biggest matches of his IPL career, picked up the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh late in the chase, but the breakthrough came far too late to stop Punjab’s dominant batting display.

The result officially ended Lucknow Super Giants’ IPL 2026 campaign while throwing the playoff race wide open heading into the final league-stage matches. Punjab Kings climbed to fourth place with 15 points from 14 matches and significantly improved their net run rate to +0.309.

Related Content
Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in Lucknow. - AP
Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in Lucknow. - AP
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant congratulates Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer, centre, after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow, India, Saturday, May 23, 2026 - (AP Photo)
Punjab Kings' Suryansh Shedge plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

Rajasthan Royals now remain under pressure ahead of their crucial clash against Mumbai Indians, while Kolkata Knight Riders also continue to stay mathematically alive in the qualification race.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table After Match 68

PositionTeamPWLNRPtsNRR
1RCB (Q)14950180.783
2GT (Q)14950180.695
3SRH (Q)14950180.524
4PBKS14761150.309
5RR13760140.083
6KKR13661130.011
7CSK (E)1468012-0.345
8DC (E)1367012-0.871
9MI (E)134908-0.51
10LSG (E)1441008-0.74

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already confirmed their playoff spots with 18 points each. Punjab Kings moved into fourth place after defeating Lucknow Super Giants, while Rajasthan Royals slipped to fifth despite having a game in hand.

Kolkata Knight Riders remain alive with 13 points, whereas Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are officially eliminated from IPL 2026 playoff contention.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories