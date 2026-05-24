IPL 2026 Updated Points Table: PBKS Jump To Fourth After 7-Wicket Win Over LSG; KKR And RR Fight For Survival

Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets after chasing 200 in just 18 overs
Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 101 off 51 balls, registering his maiden IPL century
PBKS climbed to fourth place with 15 points, while LSG were officially eliminated from playoff contention
Punjab Kings produced one of their most complete performances of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets and dramatically strengthen their playoff hopes.
Chasing a challenging target of 200 at the Ekana Stadium, PBKS reached 200/3 in just 18 overs thanks to a stunning unbeaten 101 off 51 balls from captain Shreyas Iyer. The PBKS skipper completed his maiden IPL century in style with a massive six off Mohsin Khan, ending the match and triggering huge celebrations in the dugout. Prabhsimran Singh also played a major role with a blistering 69 off 39 deliveries as Punjab finally snapped their painful six-match losing streak.
Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants managed to post a competitive total after Josh Inglis continued his excellent run of form with a composed half-century. The Australian batter scored aggressively through the middle overs and helped LSG stay close to the 200-run mark despite Punjab pulling things back slightly at the death.
Arjun Tendulkar, playing one of the biggest matches of his IPL career, picked up the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh late in the chase, but the breakthrough came far too late to stop Punjab’s dominant batting display.
The result officially ended Lucknow Super Giants’ IPL 2026 campaign while throwing the playoff race wide open heading into the final league-stage matches. Punjab Kings climbed to fourth place with 15 points from 14 matches and significantly improved their net run rate to +0.309.
Rajasthan Royals now remain under pressure ahead of their crucial clash against Mumbai Indians, while Kolkata Knight Riders also continue to stay mathematically alive in the qualification race.
IPL 2026 Updated Points Table After Match 68
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|RCB (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.783
|2
|GT (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.695
|3
|SRH (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.524
|4
|PBKS
|14
|7
|6
|1
|15
|0.309
|5
|RR
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|0.083
|6
|KKR
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|0.011
|7
|CSK (E)
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|-0.345
|8
|DC (E)
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.871
|9
|MI (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.51
|10
|LSG (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|8
|-0.74
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already confirmed their playoff spots with 18 points each. Punjab Kings moved into fourth place after defeating Lucknow Super Giants, while Rajasthan Royals slipped to fifth despite having a game in hand.
Kolkata Knight Riders remain alive with 13 points, whereas Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are officially eliminated from IPL 2026 playoff contention.