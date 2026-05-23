MI Vs RR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match At Wankhede Stadium?

Rajasthan Royals need a win against Mumbai Indians to guarantee an IPL 2026 playoff spot
Mumbai Indians hold a narrow 16-15 head-to-head advantage over Rajasthan Royals in IPL history
Google’s prediction gives MI a 51% win probability and RR 49% ahead of the match
Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are set for a high-pressure Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, with the playoff race hanging heavily over the contest.
While Mumbai Indians are already out of qualification contention after a disappointing campaign, Rajasthan Royals enter the game knowing a win will guarantee their place in the playoffs. RR currently sit on 14 points from 13 matches and remain in control of their own destiny heading into the final league-stage fixture.
The Royals will once again rely heavily on the explosive opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who have transformed the team’s batting in recent matches.
Jaiswal has been among the most consistent batters this season, while Sooryavanshi’s fearless powerplay hitting has given RR rapid starts throughout the tournament. However, Rajasthan’s bowling remains a concern after conceding 200-plus totals eight times this season, one of the worst records in IPL 2026.
Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, will look to finish their season strongly in front of their home crowd despite being eliminated earlier in the week. The attention will be once again on the former MI captain Rohit Sharma. The veteran opener has scored 283 runs in eight matches this season at a strike rate above 160 and could play a key role at the top of the order alongside Ryan Rickelton.
Historically, the rivalry has been extremely close, with Mumbai Indians holding a narrow 16-15 advantage in 32 IPL meetings. Rajasthan Royals, however, have enjoyed the better recent record and also defeated MI earlier this season in Guwahati. The Wankhede pitch is expected to heavily favor batters once again, with the venue averaging more than 220 runs per innings this season, setting up the possibility of another high-scoring thriller.
MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
Despite Mumbai Indians having home advantage at the Wankhede Stadium, Rajasthan Royals enter the clash with slightly better momentum and far greater motivation because of the playoff stakes. Google’s prediction currently gives Mumbai Indians a 51% chance of winning, while Rajasthan Royals remain extremely close at 49%.
MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Deepak Chahar, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Raghu Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Player: Rohit Sharma
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma
Impact Player: Yash Raj Punja