MI Vs RR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match At Wankhede Stadium?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals clash in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter, with playoff qualification, form, and Wankhede batting conditions shaping predictions

MI Vs RR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Todays Indian Premier League Match
Rajasthan Royals will be up against Gujarat Titans in match 52 of IPL 2026 on May 9. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals need a win against Mumbai Indians to guarantee an IPL 2026 playoff spot

  • Mumbai Indians hold a narrow 16-15 head-to-head advantage over Rajasthan Royals in IPL history

  • Google’s prediction gives MI a 51% win probability and RR 49% ahead of the match

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are set for a high-pressure Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, with the playoff race hanging heavily over the contest.

While Mumbai Indians are already out of qualification contention after a disappointing campaign, Rajasthan Royals enter the game knowing a win will guarantee their place in the playoffs. RR currently sit on 14 points from 13 matches and remain in control of their own destiny heading into the final league-stage fixture.

The Royals will once again rely heavily on the explosive opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who have transformed the team’s batting in recent matches.

Jaiswal has been among the most consistent batters this season, while Sooryavanshi’s fearless powerplay hitting has given RR rapid starts throughout the tournament. However, Rajasthan’s bowling remains a concern after conceding 200-plus totals eight times this season, one of the worst records in IPL 2026.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, will look to finish their season strongly in front of their home crowd despite being eliminated earlier in the week. The attention will be once again on the former MI captain Rohit Sharma. The veteran opener has scored 283 runs in eight matches this season at a strike rate above 160 and could play a key role at the top of the order alongside Ryan Rickelton.

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RR will face MI in a do-or-die match on Sunday, May 24 at the Wankhede Stadium. - | Photo: AP
Virat Kohli bats during the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala. - AP
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, right, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh, left, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 16, 2026. - (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Historically, the rivalry has been extremely close, with Mumbai Indians holding a narrow 16-15 advantage in 32 IPL meetings. Rajasthan Royals, however, have enjoyed the better recent record and also defeated MI earlier this season in Guwahati. The Wankhede pitch is expected to heavily favor batters once again, with the venue averaging more than 220 runs per innings this season, setting up the possibility of another high-scoring thriller.

MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

Despite Mumbai Indians having home advantage at the Wankhede Stadium, Rajasthan Royals enter the clash with slightly better momentum and far greater motivation because of the playoff stakes. Google’s prediction currently gives Mumbai Indians a 51% chance of winning, while Rajasthan Royals remain extremely close at 49%.

Also Check: MI Vs RR Match Facts

MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Deepak Chahar, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Raghu Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Rohit Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma

Impact Player: Yash Raj Punja

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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