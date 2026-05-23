MI Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know To About Royals' Do-Or-Die Encounter

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Rajasthan Royals are currently best-placed among the four teams vying for the one playoff spot in IPL 2026. They will face a stiff challenge from Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium and if Royals succeed in their last league match, they'll become the fourth team to make it into the final four

MI Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026
RR will be up against MI in a do-or-die match at the Wankhede Stadium. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
Summary of this article

  • RR just need to win against MI to qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs

  • Royals are currently at the 4th spot with 14 points from 13 matches

  • Vaibhav Sooryanvanshi has been RR's best batter in IPL 2026

The playoff spot will be at stake for Rajasthan Royals (RR) as they lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last league match of Indian Premier League 2026 at the renowned Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 24.

While three playoff spots have been secured and three teams eliminated, the remaining four teams are striving for the one playoff left, and RR is the team that has the best chance of making it out of them.

The 2008 champions just need to win their last league match to get to 16 points and seal the deal. While RR have lost more matches than they have won in the last five games, the win against LSG might have given them the confidence to turn up in the last league match with a positive attitude.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been their mainstay throughout the tournament and has given his team a significant head start whenever he has performed, but it's high time that the middle-order, including skipper Riyan Parag, takes the onus and supports their top-order.

Meanwhile, on the bowling front, while Jofra Archer has performed well on most occasions, inexperience and lack of support from the other end have been issues for RR.

Related Content
RR will face MI in a do-or-die match on Sunday, May 24 at the Wankhede Stadium. - | Photo: AP
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, right, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
RCB lost to MI in their earlier meet in IPL 2026. - X/Mumbai Indians
RR captain Riyan Parag along with Dhruv Jurel in IPL 2026 clash against GT at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. - rajasthanroyals/X

On the other hand, LSG have already been eliminated from the tournament but would like to salvage their pride in front of their home crowd by signing off their campaign on a winning note. They are currently at the bottom of the points table with 8 points from 13 games.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table After Match 67

PosTeamPldWLNRPtsNRR
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)14950180.783
2Gujarat Titans (Q)14950180.695
3SunRisers Hyderabad (Q)14950180.524
4Rajasthan Royals13760140.083
5Punjab Kings13661130.227
6Kolkata Knight Riders13661130.011
7Chennai Super Kings (E)1468012-0.345
8Delhi Capitals1367012-0.871
9Mumbai Indians (E)134908-0.51
10Lucknow Super Giants (E)134908-0.702

MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Match Details

  • Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  • Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

  • Captains: Hardik Pandya (MI), Riyan Parag (RR)

  • On-field Umpires: Rohan Pandit, Tony Emmatty

  • Third Umpire: Amit Rana

  • Current Standings: MI – 9th, RR – 4th

MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head

Matches: 32

MI: 16

RR: 15

No Result: 1

MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Squads

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma, AM Ghazanfar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Markande, Ashwani Kumar

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Adam Milne, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Kuldeep Sen, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh

Q

How can RR qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs?

A

RR just have to win their last match to qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs.

Q

Where will the match between MI and RR be played?

A

The match between RR and MI will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, May 24.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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