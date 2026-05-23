MI Vs RR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know To About Royals' Do-Or-Die Encounter

RR just need to win against MI to qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs
Royals are currently at the 4th spot with 14 points from 13 matches
Vaibhav Sooryanvanshi has been RR's best batter in IPL 2026
The playoff spot will be at stake for Rajasthan Royals (RR) as they lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last league match of Indian Premier League 2026 at the renowned Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, May 24.
While three playoff spots have been secured and three teams eliminated, the remaining four teams are striving for the one playoff left, and RR is the team that has the best chance of making it out of them.
The 2008 champions just need to win their last league match to get to 16 points and seal the deal. While RR have lost more matches than they have won in the last five games, the win against LSG might have given them the confidence to turn up in the last league match with a positive attitude.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been their mainstay throughout the tournament and has given his team a significant head start whenever he has performed, but it's high time that the middle-order, including skipper Riyan Parag, takes the onus and supports their top-order.
Meanwhile, on the bowling front, while Jofra Archer has performed well on most occasions, inexperience and lack of support from the other end have been issues for RR.
On the other hand, LSG have already been eliminated from the tournament but would like to salvage their pride in front of their home crowd by signing off their campaign on a winning note. They are currently at the bottom of the points table with 8 points from 13 games.
IPL 2026 Updated Points Table After Match 67
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.783
|2
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.695
|3
|SunRisers Hyderabad (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.524
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|0.083
|5
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|0.227
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|0.011
|7
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|-0.345
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.871
|9
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.51
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.702
MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Match Details
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Captains: Hardik Pandya (MI), Riyan Parag (RR)
On-field Umpires: Rohan Pandit, Tony Emmatty
Third Umpire: Amit Rana
Current Standings: MI – 9th, RR – 4th
MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches: 32
MI: 16
RR: 15
No Result: 1
MI Vs RR, IPL 2026: Squads
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma, AM Ghazanfar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Danish Malewar, Mayank Markande, Ashwani Kumar
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Riyan Parag, Ravindra Jadeja, Adam Milne, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Kuldeep Sen, Vignesh Puthur, Ravi Singh
How can RR qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs?
RR just have to win their last match to qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs.
Where will the match between MI and RR be played?
The match between RR and MI will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, May 24.