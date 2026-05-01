RR Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 43

RR captain Riyan Parag along with Dhruv Jurel in IPL 2026 clash against GT at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photo: rajasthanroyals/X

RR captain Riyan Parag along with Dhruv Jurel in IPL 2026 clash against GT at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photo: rajasthanroyals/X