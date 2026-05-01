RR Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 43

RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Here are the match facts -- all you need to know ahead of Match 43 of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals on May 1 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

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rajasthan royals vs lucknow super giants indian premier league 2026
RR captain Riyan Parag along with Dhruv Jurel in IPL 2026 clash against GT at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photo: rajasthanroyals/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • DC travel to Jaipur to take on RR in the IPL 2026 fixture

  • DC have lost back-to-back fixtures so far

  • A win for RR could elevate them to second spot in the IPL 2026 standings

Rajasthan Royals face an out-of-form Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on Friday, May 1 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Both teams need a win to helm them climb up the IPL 2026 points table. RR defeated PBKS in their previous game, whereas DC lost to RCB.

Royals would take confidence from the fact they defeated the most in-form team in the tournament, Punjab Kings, by six wickets. Despite PBKS' dominance with the bat, RR chased down the score of 223 in 19.2 overs.

As for the Capitals, their form has hit a roadblock. Scoring over 200-plus in one game and then put up a score of 75 in match 39 against RCB, Axar Patel-led side are stuck in a rut.

RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Match Facts

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Date: 1 May 2026 (Friday)

Time: 7:30PM (IST)

Captains: Riyan Parag (RR), Axar Patel (DC)

On-field umpires: Virender Sharma, Sam Nogajski

3rd Umpire: Khalid Saiyed

Current Standings: RR (4th), DC (7th)

RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head

  • Total Matches Played - 30

  • RR Won - 15

  • DC Won - 15

RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Auqib Nabi Dar, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, Rehan Ahmed, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Karun Nair

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Rajasthan Royals Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Ravi Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Adam Milne, Aman Rao Perala, Vignesh Puthur, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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