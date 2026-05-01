RR Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 43

Summary of this article
DC travel to Jaipur to take on RR in the IPL 2026 fixture
DC have lost back-to-back fixtures so far
A win for RR could elevate them to second spot in the IPL 2026 standings
Rajasthan Royals face an out-of-form Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on Friday, May 1 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Both teams need a win to helm them climb up the IPL 2026 points table. RR defeated PBKS in their previous game, whereas DC lost to RCB.
Royals would take confidence from the fact they defeated the most in-form team in the tournament, Punjab Kings, by six wickets. Despite PBKS' dominance with the bat, RR chased down the score of 223 in 19.2 overs.
As for the Capitals, their form has hit a roadblock. Scoring over 200-plus in one game and then put up a score of 75 in match 39 against RCB, Axar Patel-led side are stuck in a rut.
RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Date: 1 May 2026 (Friday)
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
On-field umpires: Virender Sharma, Sam Nogajski
3rd Umpire: Khalid Saiyed
Current Standings: RR (4th), DC (7th)
RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Total Matches Played - 30
RR Won - 15
DC Won - 15
RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Squads
Delhi Capitals Squad: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Auqib Nabi Dar, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, Rehan Ahmed, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Karun Nair
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Ravi Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Adam Milne, Aman Rao Perala, Vignesh Puthur, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma