DC Vs RR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Summary of this article
Delhi Capitals face Rajasthan Royals in Match 62 of the Indian Premier League at Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 17
In head-to-head meetings, DC hold a slight edge with 16 wins from 31 matches, while RR have won 15
Google’s win probability also reflects that balance, giving Delhi Capitals a 44% chance and Rajasthan Royals a 56% chance heading into the contest
Delhi Capitals face Rajasthan Royals in a crucial Match 62 of Indian Premier League at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, with both sides still in the hunt for a playoff spot.
While Delhi are hanging by a thread and cannot afford another slip-up, Rajasthan arrive knowing a win could significantly strengthen their top-four hopes.
Delhi had looked like serious contenders in the early stages of the season, but a dip in form at the wrong time has left Axar Patel’s side in a tricky position. With only two league matches remaining, they are still mathematically alive, but another defeat would officially end their campaign.
The DC vs RR preview sets up a tense contest, especially for Rajasthan, who started brilliantly with wins over Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings and even spent time at the top of the table.
However, a few costly losses have slowed their momentum. With three games left, RR still control their fate, and with Yashasvi Jaiswal expected to captain in Riyan Parag’s absence, this clash could prove decisive in their playoff push.
DC Vs RR, IPL: Head-To-Head
Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have shared one of the closest rivalries in Indian Premier League history, with Delhi holding a slight 16-15 edge in 31 meetings. The contests have often produced big scores too, DC’s highest against RR is 226, while Rajasthan’s best is 225.
DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
Even Google’s win prediction points to how closely matched this game is. Much like the head-to-head record, the numbers are narrowly split, with Delhi Capitals at 44% and Rajasthan Royals slightly ahead at 56%, underlining how little separates the two sides going into this clash.
Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026: Squads
Delhi Capitals Squad: KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Nitish Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Karun Nair, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala