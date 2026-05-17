DC Vs RR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup