DC Vs RR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium?

Delhi Capitals meet Rajasthan Royals in Match 62 of the Indian Premier League at Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 17. Check the head-to-head stats and win probability for today’s IPL match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
DC Vs RR Match Prediction, IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals face Rajasthan Royals in Match 62 of the Indian Premier League at Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 17

  • In head-to-head meetings, DC hold a slight edge with 16 wins from 31 matches, while RR have won 15

  • Google’s win probability also reflects that balance, giving Delhi Capitals a 44% chance and Rajasthan Royals a 56% chance heading into the contest

Delhi Capitals face Rajasthan Royals in a crucial Match 62 of Indian Premier League at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, with both sides still in the hunt for a playoff spot.

While Delhi are hanging by a thread and cannot afford another slip-up, Rajasthan arrive knowing a win could significantly strengthen their top-four hopes.

Delhi had looked like serious contenders in the early stages of the season, but a dip in form at the wrong time has left Axar Patel’s side in a tricky position. With only two league matches remaining, they are still mathematically alive, but another defeat would officially end their campaign.

The DC vs RR preview sets up a tense contest, especially for Rajasthan, who started brilliantly with wins over Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings and even spent time at the top of the table.

However, a few costly losses have slowed their momentum. With three games left, RR still control their fate, and with Yashasvi Jaiswal expected to captain in Riyan Parag’s absence, this clash could prove decisive in their playoff push.

Related Content
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya, right, and Jacob Bethell run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026 - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
RCB Vs KKR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 57
RR captain Riyan Parag along with Dhruv Jurel in IPL 2026 clash against GT at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. - rajasthanroyals/X
RR Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 43
Rajasthan Royals' Dhruv Jurel, center, celebrates with teammates after stumping Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India. - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction, Pitch Report And Likely XIs For Today's Clash
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazlewood, center, celebrate with teammates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi, India, Monday, April 27, 2026. - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
DC Vs RCB, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 39 – Check Result
Related Content

DC Vs RR, IPL: Head-To-Head

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have shared one of the closest rivalries in Indian Premier League history, with Delhi holding a slight 16-15 edge in 31 meetings. The contests have often produced big scores too, DC’s highest against RR is 226, while Rajasthan’s best is 225.

DC Vs RR, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

Even Google’s win prediction points to how closely matched this game is. Much like the head-to-head record, the numbers are narrowly split, with Delhi Capitals at 44% and Rajasthan Royals slightly ahead at 56%, underlining how little separates the two sides going into this clash.

Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026: Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Nitish Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Karun Nair, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Nandre Burger, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories