Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: Where To Watch Today's Exciting Kolkata Derby?

Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco in action during the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match against East Bengal at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, on October 31, 2025. | Photo: Instagram/mohunbagansg

Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco in action during the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match against East Bengal at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, on October 31, 2025. | Photo: Instagram/mohunbagansg