Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: Where To Watch Today's Exciting Kolkata Derby?

Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming: Know all about the Kolkata Derby match, including preview, live streaming details, and more

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Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Live Score AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group A Matchday 3
Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco in action during the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match against East Bengal at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, on October 31, 2025. | Photo: Instagram/mohunbagansg
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Summary of this article

  • EBFC take on MBSG in the highly-anticipated Kolkata Derby on Sunday

  • Both teams must win in order to keep their title hopes alive

  • Timings and venue details listed

The Indian Super League (ISL) heads towards a climatic finish as Mohun Bagan take on local rivals, East Bengal in the title-defining Kolkata Derby at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, May 17.

Kolkata Derby will have a lot at stake, turning one of Indian football's fiercest rivalries into more than just a league game.

Heading into today's Kolkata Derby, EBFC and MBSG are tied on 22 points from 11 matches although East Bengal are top of the table with goal difference (+18 compared to Mohun Bagan's +13).

A win for East Bengal will move them to 25 points and leave them requiring a mere point against Inter Kashi in their final of the campaign. Even a draw would hand them the trophy, given their superior goal difference.

Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal, ISL 2025-26: Overall H2H Record

  • Played - 400

  • Mohun Bagan - 131

  • East Bengal - 141

  • Draw - 128

Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal, ISL 2025-26: Match Details

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VBYK) in Kolkata. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. IST on Sunday.

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Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal, ISL 2025-26: LIVE Streaming Details

The Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India. Moreover, catch the action on the FanCode app and website in India.

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