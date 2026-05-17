IPL 2026 Points Table: KKR Keep Hopes Alive, Delay GT's Playoff Entry In Match 60

Summary of this article
KKR kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 29-run win over GT
The result leave KKR in seventh and keep GT at second in the standings.
The upcoming PBKS vs RCB clash is crucial for the IPL 2026 playoff scenario
In a high-scoring blockbuster at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a crucial 29-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT). Powered by Finn Allen’s blistering 35-ball 93, KKR posted a mammoth 246/2. Despite a valiant 85 from Shubman Gill, GT were restricted to 218/4, courtesy of Sunil Narine's restrictive 2/29.
This result shook up the mid-table standings, elevating KKR to seventh place with 11 points from 12 games. Though mathematically alive, KKR's playoff scenario remains highly dependent on other results and a maximum possible finish of 13 points.
Meanwhile, GT missed a golden opportunity to secure a top-two finish. Despite having their five-match winning streak snapped, the Titans hold onto the second spot with 16 points from 13 matches. To comfortably qualify without relying on net run rate (NRR) gymnastics, GT must win their final league fixture against Chennai Super Kings.
KKR kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 29-run win over GT
|Rank
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|1.053
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|0.4
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.331
|4
|Punjab Kings
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|0.355
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.082
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|0.027
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|6
|1
|11
|-0.038
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|-0.993
|9
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.701 (Eliminated)
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.504 (Eliminated)
The spotlight now shifts heavily to the explosive afternoon clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamshala. This match is absolutely paramount for the playoff race.
Sitting at the peak with 16 points, defending champions RCB can officially secure their playoff berth with a win. A loss would force them to rely on their superior +1.053 NRR or look for a win in their final game.
On the flip side, PBKS are in desperate territory. Stuck at fourth with 13 points after a painful five-match losing streak, a victory is non-negotiable for Punjab to keep their top-four destiny in their own hands, whereas a defeat would completely leave them at the mercy of the chasing pack.
As for the rest of the league, Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 points) and Rajasthan Royals (12 points) remain firmly in the qualification driving seat with games in hand, Chennai Super Kings (12 points) and Delhi Capitals (10 points) are breathing down their necks, while Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have already been mathematically eliminated.