IPL 2026 Points Table: KKR Keep Hopes Alive, Delay GT's Playoff Entry In Match 60

Kolkata Knight Riders kept their slim IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive with a 29-run victory over second-placed Gujarat Titans, while table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to seal qualification in a high-stakes clash against a desperate Punjab Kings

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IPL 2026 Points Table Updated Match 60
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan, left, and Rahul Tewatia greet Kolkata Knight Riders players after Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League cricket match in Kolkata. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • KKR kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 29-run win over GT

  • The result leave KKR in seventh and keep GT at second in the standings.

  • The upcoming PBKS vs RCB clash is crucial for the IPL 2026 playoff scenario

In a high-scoring blockbuster at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a crucial 29-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT). Powered by Finn Allen’s blistering 35-ball 93, KKR posted a mammoth 246/2. Despite a valiant 85 from Shubman Gill, GT were restricted to 218/4, courtesy of Sunil Narine's restrictive 2/29.

This result shook up the mid-table standings, elevating KKR to seventh place with 11 points from 12 games. Though mathematically alive, KKR's playoff scenario remains highly dependent on other results and a maximum possible finish of 13 points.

Meanwhile, GT missed a golden opportunity to secure a top-two finish. Despite having their five-match winning streak snapped, the Titans hold onto the second spot with 16 points from 13 matches. To comfortably qualify without relying on net run rate (NRR) gymnastics, GT must win their final league fixture against Chennai Super Kings.

KKR kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 29-run win over GT

RankTeamsPlayedWonLostNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru12840161.053
2Gujarat Titans13850160.4
3Sunrisers Hyderabad12750140.331
4Punjab Kings12651130.355
5Rajasthan Royals11650120.082
6Chennai Super Kings12660120.027
7Kolkata Knight Riders1256111-0.038
8Delhi Capitals1257010-0.993
9Lucknow Super Giants124808-0.701 (Eliminated)
10Mumbai Indians124808-0.504 (Eliminated)

The spotlight now shifts heavily to the explosive afternoon clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Dharamshala. This match is absolutely paramount for the playoff race.

Sitting at the peak with 16 points, defending champions RCB can officially secure their playoff berth with a win. A loss would force them to rely on their superior +1.053 NRR or look for a win in their final game.

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On the flip side, PBKS are in desperate territory. Stuck at fourth with 13 points after a painful five-match losing streak, a victory is non-negotiable for Punjab to keep their top-four destiny in their own hands, whereas a defeat would completely leave them at the mercy of the chasing pack.

As for the rest of the league, Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 points) and Rajasthan Royals (12 points) remain firmly in the qualification driving seat with games in hand, Chennai Super Kings (12 points) and Delhi Capitals (10 points) are breathing down their necks, while Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have already been mathematically eliminated.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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