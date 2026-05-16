Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Streaming, Thailand Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final

Satwik and Chirag have looked in excellent touch throughout the tournament, beginning their campaign with a hard-fought comeback win before dominating Japan’s Takumi Nomura and Yuichi Shimogami 21-12, 21-13 in the quarterfinals. The Indian duo, former Thailand Open champions, are chasing their first BWF World Tour final appearance of the season and remain India’s lone title hope after the exits of PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen.