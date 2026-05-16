Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Streaming, Thailand Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final

Summary of this article
Satwik/Chirag are India’s last remaining representatives at the Thailand Open 2026
The Indian pair defeated Japan’s Nomura/Shimogami 21-12, 21-13 in the quarterfinal
Check live streaming and other details below
India’s top-seeded men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in a blockbuster Thailand Open 2026 semifinal clash in Bangkok on Saturday.
Satwik and Chirag have looked in excellent touch throughout the tournament, beginning their campaign with a hard-fought comeback win before dominating Japan’s Takumi Nomura and Yuichi Shimogami 21-12, 21-13 in the quarterfinals. The Indian duo, former Thailand Open champions, are chasing their first BWF World Tour final appearance of the season and remain India’s lone title hope after the exits of PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen.
The Malaysian pair have also enjoyed a strong run in Bangkok, battling through tough contests to reach the last four. Goh and Izzuddin survived a scare in the quarterfinals against Scotland’s Christopher and Matthew Grimley, showing resilience under pressure to book their semifinal spot.
The world No. 9 pair entered the tournament with confidence after impressive performances on the BWF circuit this year and are aiming to continue their revival with a statement win over the Indian stars.
With both pairs known for their aggressive attacking style, quick interceptions, and sharp net play, the semifinal is expected to be one of the most intense matches of the tournament.
Satwik and Chirag’s experience in high-pressure knockout games could give them a slight edge, but the Malaysians possess enough firepower to trouble the Indians in long rallies. The fast conditions in Bangkok are also likely to suit both teams, promising a high-quality doubles battle with a place in the Thailand Open final at stake.
Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin: Head-To-Head Record
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty hold a slight advantage in the head-to-head battle against Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin. The Indian duo have won three of their five previous meetings, including a straight-game victory in their most recent clash at the Singapore Open quarterfinals.
Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin, Thailand Open 2026 Semi-Final: Live Streaming Info
When will the Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin, Thailand Open 2026 men's doubles semi-final be played?
The Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin, Thailand Open 2026 men's doubles semi-final will be played on Saturday, May 16. It is the second match on court 2, starting at 11:20am IST.
Where will the Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin, Thailand Open 2026 men's doubles semi-final be telecast and live streamed?
The Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin, Thailand Open 2026 men's doubles semi-final will be played in Bangkok.
Where will the Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin, Thailand Open 2026 men's doubles semi-final be telecast and live streamed?
The Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin, Thailand Open 2026 men's singles semi-final will be live streamed on Star Sports Select channels. The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.