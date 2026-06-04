Team India Squad Announcement 2026: Schedule, Match Dates, Timings, Venues & Live Streaming Info

Indian board will announce the squads for the upcoming T20I series as well as the Asian Games
All eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Reports suggested that Surya will no longer be T20I captain
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce the Indian cricket team squads for the upcoming T20I series and the Asian Games on June 6, Saturday. The Men In Blue are slated to take on Ireland in a two-match series in late June followed by a five-match series against England in July.
They will then be seen in action at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. The matches at the marquee event will be held between September 17 to October 3. These will be T20 matches and all their games will be played at the Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi Prefecture.
Ajit Agarkar and co are also expected to announce the squad for the India A's two multi-day matches in Sri Lanka.
The Board's press release stated that its Men's Selection Committee will meet at its headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday to pick India's squads for:
Two-match T20I series against Ireland
Five-match T20I series against England
2026 Asian Games in Japan
India A's two multi-day matches in Sri Lanka
Where to watch Squad Announcement?
The squad announcement for the T20I series and Asian Games 2026 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. One can also catch the live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
Will Sooryavanshi Get The Nod?
Reports in the media suggested that Suryakumar Yadav will be sacked as the T20I captain and will be replaced by Shreyas Iyer. 'SKY's poor batting performances has been his letdown and that is the reason why the selection committee has decided to replace the T20 World Cup winning captain.
Moreover, there will be focus on the 16-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as well. His terrific IPL 2026 campaign saw him walk away with the Orange Cap at 776 runs.