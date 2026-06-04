Team India Squad Announcement 2026: Schedule, Match Dates, Timings, Venues & Live Streaming Info

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

IND Squad squad announcement: Check out the details and live streaming information as the BCCI board reveal the squads for the upcoming T20I series and the Asian Games 2026, to be held in the coming months

Ajit Agarkar
Ajit Agarkar, chairman of the selection committee. File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Indian board will announce the squads for the upcoming T20I series as well as the Asian Games

  • All eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

  • Reports suggested that Surya will no longer be T20I captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce the Indian cricket team squads for the upcoming T20I series and the Asian Games on June 6, Saturday. The Men In Blue are slated to take on Ireland in a two-match series in late June followed by a five-match series against England in July.

They will then be seen in action at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. The matches at the marquee event will be held between September 17 to October 3. These will be T20 matches and all their games will be played at the Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi Prefecture.

Ajit Agarkar and co are also expected to announce the squad for the India A's two multi-day matches in Sri Lanka.

The Board's press release stated that its Men's Selection Committee will meet at its headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday to pick India's squads for:

  • Two-match T20I series against Ireland

  • Five-match T20I series against England

  • 2026 Asian Games in Japan

  • India A's two multi-day matches in Sri Lanka

Where to watch Squad Announcement?

The squad announcement for the T20I series and Asian Games 2026 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. One can also catch the live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Related Content
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in red-hot form in the recent past. - X/BCCI
Indian archers in Asian Games trial. - india_archery/X
Image for representative purposes only - File Photo
India Women's U-17 Team ahead of AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup clash against Japan - | Photo: AIFF

Will Sooryavanshi Get The Nod?

Reports in the media suggested that Suryakumar Yadav will be sacked as the T20I captain and will be replaced by Shreyas Iyer. 'SKY's poor batting performances has been his letdown and that is the reason why the selection committee has decided to replace the T20 World Cup winning captain.

Moreover, there will be focus on the 16-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as well. His terrific IPL 2026 campaign saw him walk away with the Orange Cap at 776 runs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories