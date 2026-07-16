NSA Doval Urges Decisive Action At Fifth BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs Meet

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval urged BIMSTEC nations to collaborate against global conflicts and technological disruptions.
Doval highlighted the Bay of Bengal as a geographical and cultural bond uniting 22 percent of the global population.
The grouping has strengthened cooperation in fighting terrorism, transnational organised crime, cyber threats, and maritime challenges.
Member states of BIMSTEC must deepen regional security ties to counter rising threats, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval said at the fifth meeting of the BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs in New Delhi, on Thursday. Global conflicts, geopolitical instability and technological shifts require joint responses, Doval added.
"We are meeting today in the backdrop of a challenging global landscape. We are witnessing conflicts and geopolitical uncertainties. We are also facing multi-domain security threats, amplified by rapid technological advancements. Disruptions in global supply chains have also resulted in economic hardship for all our countries," Doval said.
He added that there is an urgent need for member nations to collaborate and take decisive actions for mutual benefit.
"In this setting, there's an urgent need for us to collaborate, take decisive actions for our mutual benefit, and find solutions to mutual discussions and deliberations to the vexed problems that we are all facing," Doval said, as reported by ANI.
Bay of Bengal
The seven-nation bloc bridges two of the fastest-growing economic zones on the planet while accounting for nearly 1.7bn people, representing roughly 22% of the global population, with a combined GDP of about $5trn.
Doval highlighted the civilisational bonds uniting the member nations. "We are united by the Bay of Bengal, not just geographically, but also through deep civilizational and cultural legacies that have evolved over a millennium of shared history," he said.
"Building on these unique bonds, BIMSTEC has been anchored in robust cooperation across a range of sectors on the foundations of a great past. We strive to achieve a great future, sharing prosperity and resilience for all our people," Doval said.
Security and Policy
Member nations have deepened their joint efforts across multiple defense areas to counter common vulnerabilities. "We have advanced and strengthened cooperation in fighting terrorism, combating transnational organised crime, cyber threats, meeting maritime challenges, and we are poised to combat new and emerging threats together," Doval said.
He emphasised that the long-standing priorities of the grouping must continue to guide its path. "BIMSTEC's long-standing goals of regional security, connectivity, capacity building, and economic security should continue to drive our collective efforts," Doval said.
For India, the grouping remains a key pillar of regional outreach. "For India, BIMSTEC represents our vision of Neighbourhood First, our commitment to Act East Policy and the MAHASAGAR vision, which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions," Doval said.
Outlook and History
The bloc will complete three decades of existence next year. Doval pushed member states to strengthen their joint systems and security frameworks ahead of this milestone.
"As BIMSTEC celebrates its 30th anniversary next year, let us commit to further expand our collaborative potential and infuse new energy and resources towards ensuring regional security. We aim to build institutional capacity and cooperation across our priority sectors," Doval said.
He also expressed optimism about the future of the alliance.
"I am certain that our vision and common aspirations, coupled with mutual trust, will continue to result in tangible outcomes," Doval said.
The Bangkok Declaration established the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) on 6 June 1997. The alliance originally operated under the name BIST-EC (Bangladesh-India-Sri Lanka-Thailand Economic Cooperation).
The grouping expanded when Myanmar joined in December 1997, followed by Bhutan and Nepal in February 2004, bringing the total number of member states to seven.