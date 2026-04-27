Ajit Doval Meets UAE President, Discusses Strategic Ties And Region

Summary of this article
Ajit Doval met Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss deepening the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership.
Talks also focused on the regional situation, with Doval conveying greetings from Narendra Modi.
The outreach comes amid uncertainty over US-Iran talks, following recent engagements with Saudi leaders and Iran’s diplomatic moves in Pakistan.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Sunday met UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed measures to deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership and the regional situation.
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's formal visit to the Arab nation, Doval greeted the UAE leader, according to the Indian Embassy in the UAE.
“Measures to deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the regional situation, and other issues of mutual interest were discussed,” the Indian Embassy said in the post on X.
Earlier this month, Doval met Saudi Arabia's senior leaders and discussed bilateral relations, the regional situation and other areas of mutual interests.
Doval met with National Security Advisor Musaed Al-Aiban, Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan.
The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated in a post on X that the two sides discussed bilateral relations, the regional situation, and other matters of shared interest during the sessions.
Uncertainty surrounding the second round of US-Iranian peace negotiations in Pakistan coincides with Doval's visit to the UAE.
On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir after arriving in Pakistan for the second time in three days.
The discussion, which reportedly centred on Islamabad's ongoing peace efforts to set up the second round of negotiations between the US and Iran, was not officially announced by Pakistan.