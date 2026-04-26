PM Modi Urges Public Participation In Digital Census 2027

Summary of this article
Narendra Modi said the Census is a shared national responsibility and called for active citizen participation.
Modi assured that all personal data will remain secure and confidential, with over 1.2 crore households already covered in house-listing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the ongoing Census exercise is not merely a government initiative but a shared responsibility, stressing that public participation is essential.
In his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi also assured citizens that all data collected during the Census would remain secure and confidential, urging widespread participation to make Census 2027 a success.
"Friends, the national Census is not just a government task; it is a responsibility for all of us. Your participation is vital. The information you provide remains completely secure and confidential, protected by robust digital security," he said.
"Census 2027 has been made digital. All information is being recorded directly through digital means," he said.
He added that officials visiting households are equipped with a mobile application to record data on the spot after interacting with residents.
"Friends, your participation in this Census has also been made easier. You can now record your information yourself. A self-enumeration facility will be available to you 15 days before the official visit. You can fill in the details at your own convenience," he said.
Once completed, individuals will receive a unique ID via mobile or email, he said.
"Later, when the official arrives at your home, you can simply show this ID to confirm your details," he said.
According to Modi, this process removes the need for duplication, saving time and streamlining the exercise.
He added that in states where self-enumeration has already taken place, house-listing by Census officials has begun.
So far, house-listing for around 12 million (1.2 crore) families has been completed, he said.
Modi also noted that those familiar with previous Census exercises will find this iteration markedly different.
(with PTI inputs)