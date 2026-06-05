World Environment Day: PM Modi says Efforts Over Past Decade Resulted in Expanding Green Cover

P
PTI
Published at:

PM also commended citizens for showing how collective efforts, policies, belief in science and innovation can improve the environment.

world environment day
PM greets people on World Environment Day Photo: X.com/narendramodi
Summary of this article

  • PM outlined that the past decade has seen numerous initiatives from his government

  • The World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 to raise awareness and encourage action for environmental protection

  • In 2026, the event will be hosted by Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on World Environment Day, and asserted that his government's efforts over the past decade have resulted in expanding green cover and rise in the population of several animals.

He also commended citizens for showing how collective efforts, policies, belief in science and innovation can improve the environment.

"Best wishes to everyone on World Environment Day. I would like to applaud all those passionate about environmental conservation," he said in a post on X.

Modi emphasised that this day serves as a reminder to reaffirm "our commitment to protecting our environment and furthering growth that is sustainable".

He outlined that the past decade has seen numerous initiatives from his government in this regard.

"Some of India's key successes include expanding green cover and a rise in the population of several animals," he said.

The prime minister said the people of India are very proud of the country's biological diversity and the country's diverse ecosystems support countless species and livelihoods.

"Our efforts in special recovery have also been noteworthy. Conservation efforts for the Great Indian Bustard, snow leopards, sloth bears and Cheetahs have given a glimpse of how sustained commitment can help restore wildlife and ecosystems," he said.

Related Content
Delhi Lost Nearly Half Its Green Cover In A Decade As Heat Stress Engulfed Almost Entire City: Report - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
PM Modi's Green strategic partnership with Nordic leaders - PTI
Shakira enters for a panel on the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament halftime show at the Global Citizen NOW summit in New York. - | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
Colombian singer Shakira rehearses a day ahead of her free concert on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, on May 1, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado

Modi said the government's initiative such as 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' have made significant contributions towards adding nearly 1.19 lakh hectares of forest every year.

"Guided by the principle of 'One Earth, One Family and One Future', we will continue working towards a cleaner, greener and more sustainable planet through the spirit of Mission LiFE," he said.

The World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 to raise awareness and encourage action for environmental protection.

Established by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in 1973, it is the largest global platform for public outreach on environmental issues, celebrated by millions worldwide. In 2026, the event will be hosted by Azerbaijan.

The celebration has become one of the most extensive platforms supporting environmental causes globally.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories