PM Modi Asks Indians To Use Less Petrol, Skip Foreign Trips And Avoid Buying Gold Amid West Asia Crisis

Summary of this article
Narendra Modi urged Indians to cut petrol, diesel and gas consumption amid rising tensions in West Asia that could disrupt global oil supplies.
He asked citizens to avoid non-essential foreign travel, postpone buying gold for a year and reduce edible oil consumption to ease pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves.
Modi also pushed for work-from-home, greater use of public transport and natural farming as part of a broader effort to prepare India for potential economic shocks from the ongoing crisis.
As tensions in West Asia threaten global oil supplies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for economic caution and lifestyle changes to help India weather potential shocks.
With tensions escalating in West Asia and fears growing over disruptions in global oil supplies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged Indians to reduce fuel consumption, avoid unnecessary foreign travel and postpone buying gold for a year, warning that the ongoing geopolitical crisis could have a direct impact on India’s economy.
Addressing a public rally in Hyderabad after inaugurating development projects worth nearly ₹9,400 crore, Modi said the ongoing conflict in West Asia could impact India through rising fuel prices, supply chain disruptions and increased import costs.
“The need of the hour is to use petrol, diesel and gas with great restraint,” Modi said, urging citizens to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption.
Push for public transport and lower fuel consumption
The Prime Minister urged citizens to rethink daily commuting habits and reduce dependence on private vehicles. He asked people living in cities with metro connectivity to make greater use of public transport and suggested carpooling as another way to cut fuel consumption.
He also encouraged wider adoption of electric vehicles and said businesses should consider shifting goods transportation from roads to railways wherever possible to reduce fuel costs.
Work-from-home returns as an economic tool
Drawing comparisons with the Covid-19 pandemic, Modi said companies should once again consider remote work arrangements where possible.
He noted that virtual meetings, online conferences and work-from-home systems had worked effectively during the pandemic and could once again help reduce unnecessary travel and fuel usage.
Avoid buying gold for a year
One of the biggest talking points from Modi’s speech was his appeal to citizens to avoid purchasing gold for at least one year.
He said India spends significant foreign exchange on gold imports every year and reducing demand could help ease economic pressure during a period of global uncertainty.
The Prime Minister particularly urged families planning weddings and celebrations to reconsider large gold purchases in the national interest.
“Gold imports consume a large amount of foreign exchange. In the national interest, we should avoid purchasing gold for one year,” he said.
Delay foreign vacations
Modi also asked Indians to postpone non-essential foreign travel, including overseas vacations and destination weddings.
He said spending within India would help preserve foreign exchange reserves while also supporting domestic tourism and businesses.
Call to reduce edible oil imports
The Prime Minister also spoke about India’s dependence on edible oil imports and urged families to reduce excessive consumption.
He linked lower edible oil use not just to economic savings but also to health benefits.
Message for farmers
Modi also directed his message toward India’s farming community, urging farmers to reduce chemical fertiliser use and move towards natural farming methods.
He encouraged the use of solar-powered pumps in agriculture as part of broader efforts to reduce diesel dependence.
During his visit, Modi also launched several major infrastructure projects in Telangana, including highway upgrades, railway projects and the country’s first fully operational PM MITRA textile park in Warangal.
The PM MITRA Park, built at an estimated cost of ₹1,700 crore, is expected to strengthen India’s textile manufacturing ecosystem under the government’s “Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign” strategy.