Modi Dismisses Report on Possible Tax on Foreign Travel as ‘Totally False’

Summary of this article
PM Narendra Modi dismissed reports of a possible tax or cess on foreign travel as “totally false.”
He said there was “no question” of restricting overseas travel and reaffirmed the government’s focus on “Ease of Living.”
The clarification comes amid Modi’s recent calls for fuel conservation and austerity due to the West Asia crisis.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a rare move on Friday, categorically rejected a "totally false" media report claiming that the government is considering the option of imposing a tax, cess, or surcharge on international travel.
The media allegation that the government is contemplating imposing a tax, cess, or surcharge on international travel but has yet to make a decision prompted the prime minister's forceful denial.
"This is totally false. Not an iota of truth in this. There is no question of putting such restrictions on foreign travel. We remain committed to improving 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living' for our people," Modi, who is currently on a five-nation tour, said in a post on X.
The prime minister has rarely refuted a media report.
The report, citing sources, claimed that the proposal to levy a cess, tax, or surcharge on foreign travel is being discussed at the highest levels.
On May 10, Modi urged prudent use of gasoline and the suspension of gold purchases, among other steps to boost the economy, emphasising that the Centre is seeking to protect people from the adverse effects of the ongoing violence in West Asia.
Addressing a rally organised by the Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Hyderabad, the prime minister suggested reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles (EVs), utilising railway services for parcel movement and working from home amid the crisis in West Asia.