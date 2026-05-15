China Calls for Permanent Truce In West Asia And Urgent Reopening of Key Shipping Lanes

Summary of this article
China is pushing for a durable, long-term truce in West Asia instead of short-term pauses to address root causes of conflict.
Urgent restoration of safe navigation in the Red Sea and related lanes to reduce global shipping disruptions and economic costs.
Beijing positions itself as a proponent of multilateral dialogue and regional stability, protecting its trade interests and expanding influence in the Middle East.
China has issued a fresh diplomatic appeal for a lasting ceasefire in West Asia (Middle East) and the immediate reopening of critical shipping routes disrupted by ongoing regional conflicts.
In a statement delivered during high-level diplomatic engagements, Chinese officials emphasized that only a durable truce can bring stability to the region and restore safe passage for global maritime trade. Beijing highlighted the severe impact of prolonged tensions on international supply chains, energy markets, and the global economy, particularly affecting developing nations.
"China supports all efforts toward a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in West Asia," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. "We urge relevant parties to prioritize dialogue and de-escalation while ensuring the swift reopening of vital shipping lanes to safeguard freedom of navigation and economic recovery."
The Red Sea and surrounding waterways have faced significant disruptions due to attacks linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict and broader regional hostilities, forcing many vessels to take longer routes around Africa. This has driven up shipping costs, insurance premiums, and delivery times worldwide. China, as one of the world's largest trading nations, has a direct stake in restoring normal operations through the Suez Canal and Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Analysts note that Beijing’s position reflects its growing role as a mediator in Middle Eastern affairs, following successful brokering of the Iran-Saudi rapprochement in 2023. China has consistently advocated for a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue and multilateral approaches to regional security.
The call comes amid renewed international concern over humanitarian conditions in Gaza and fears of wider escalation involving multiple actors. Chinese diplomats have been engaging with counterparts from Arab nations, Iran, and other stakeholders to build consensus on de-escalation measures.
Experts believe China’s emphasis on "lasting" peace rather than temporary pauses signals a preference for political settlements over military solutions. By linking the truce to shipping lane security, Beijing is framing regional stability as a global public good essential for uninterrupted trade and energy flows.