Massive Fire Breaks Out at Helmet Market in Hyderabad's Ameerpet; No Casualties Reported

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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According to fire department authorities, seven fire engines were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby shops and commercial establishments

Hyderabad Fire
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Helmet Market in Hyderabad's Ameerpet; No Casualties Reported . Pic: Style Photo Service: PD1000287

A massive fire broke out at a commercial helmet market in Hyderabad’s Ameerpet area on Thursday, triggering a large-scale emergency response from fire and rescue officials.

According to fire department authorities, seven fire engines were rushed to the spot to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby shops and commercial establishments.

Officials said firefighters managed to bring the situation under control after intensive operations.

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No Casualties

A Hyderabad Fire Department official said multiple teams were deployed immediately after the fire was reported.

“A fire broke out at a helmet market in Ameerpet, Hyderabad. Seven fire engines were rushed to the spot and are engaged in controlling the fire. No casualties have been reported so far,” the official said.

Police officials also confirmed that there were no reports of injuries or deaths at the time of filing the report.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown and an investigation is expected to be launched after cooling operations are completed.

Eyewitnesses described a scene of sheer panic as trapped occupants attempted to flee the smoke-logged premises. - Photo By Tribhuvan Tiwari
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Series of Fire Incidents in Hyderabad

The latest incident comes amid a string of recent fire accidents reported across Hyderabad.

Earlier this week, a major fire broke out in a godown located inside a commercial building on Masab Tank Main Road. Three fire tenders, along with personnel from the local police and the Disaster Response Force (DRF), were deployed to control the blaze.

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In another incident on May 14, a fire erupted at a furniture store in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar area, causing panic among residents and traders.

Two fire engines were deployed to contain that fire after sustained firefighting efforts.

Preliminary investigations into the Hayathnagar incident suggested that an electrical short circuit may have triggered the blaze, although officials said the final cause would only be confirmed after a detailed inspection.

Authorities are yet to assess the extent of property damage in both incidents.

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