Two Killed in Fire in Building in Noida Village

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A fire broke out in a multi-storeyed building in a Noida village on Wednesday, killing two people, police said

Two Killed in Fire in Building in Noida Village
Two Killed in Fire in Building in Noida Village

About 50 people were rescued. A man and a woman were rushed to hospital after they inhaled smoke but it was too late.

Multiple families live as tenants in the ground-plus-four building in Mamura village in Sector 66.

The fire appears to have been sparked by an electric two-wheeler being charged inside the building. It spread to nearby petrol-powered two-wheelers parked in the premises, said Joint Commissioner of Police Rajiv Mishra.

Fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform, were rushed to the spot immediately after the blaze was reported and most residents were safely evacuated.

"Two persons, who already had health-related issues, fell ill after inhaling smoke and were shifted to the district hospital by ambulance," Mishra told reporters.

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