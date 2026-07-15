UP's Demographic Dividend Its Biggest Strength, Not Challenge: Adityanath

"Nature has blessed us with rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Gomti, Rapti, Narayani and Saryu. We have Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, Vrindavan, Naimisharanya, Vindhyavasini Dham, Mankameshwar Dham, Shakumbhari Dham and the Maha Kumbh. We have the country's most talented youth and hardworking farmers. Yet UP became a BIMARU state not because of its people, but because of the mindset of previous governments," he said.