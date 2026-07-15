UP's Demographic Dividend Its Biggest Strength, Not Challenge: Adityanath

Addressing a programme organised here on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2026, he said UNESCO's theme for this year's observance, "Skills for a Shared Future", reflected the need to ensure equal opportunities for all.
"As the country's most populous state, UP is proud to have the world's largest youth workforce. People often ask whether such a large population is a challenge, but it is our strength. We will harness this demographic dividend by skilling our youth and taking them towards prosperity," he said.
Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making skill development a national priority after 2014.
Launching a sharp attack on previous governments, particularly the Samajwadi Party (SP), the CM alleged that before 2017 the state's education system had deteriorated and there was no effective mechanism for skill development or connecting youth with modern technology.
"The atmosphere was one of insecurity. Neither women nor traders felt safe, and the youth faced an identity crisis. There were no employment opportunities in UP and people from the state often faced discrimination outside because of their identity," he said.
Without naming SP chief Akhilesh Yadav or senior SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, Adityanath alleged that government jobs were monopolised by "one family" and recruitment was marred by corruption.
"If vacancies were announced, the 'uncle-nephew duo' would set out to collect money. Nothing happened without paying bribes," he alleged.
The CM said it was unfortunate that despite being blessed with fertile land, abundant water resources and major religious centres, UP had once been classified as a BIMARU state.
"Nature has blessed us with rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Gomti, Rapti, Narayani and Saryu. We have Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, Vrindavan, Naimisharanya, Vindhyavasini Dham, Mankameshwar Dham, Shakumbhari Dham and the Maha Kumbh. We have the country's most talented youth and hardworking farmers. Yet UP became a BIMARU state not because of its people, but because of the mindset of previous governments," he said.
BIMARU is an acronym which was earlier used for the states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
Adityanath said a government that forces its youth to migrate, neglects artisans and insults farmers "deserves no place" and is "a blot on governance".
Highlighting the BJP government's initiatives after 2017, Adityanath cited the establishment of the BrahMos missile manufacturing facility in Lucknow.
He said the state allotted 200 acres free of cost for the project despite opposition, helping create jobs for around 500 ITI, polytechnic and engineering graduates from nearby districts.
"It shows that political will is essential. We not only created jobs for youth but also generated revenue for the state," he said, adding the government had received around Rs 65 crore as GST from BrahMos missile sales.
The CM said the BJP's double-engine government had provided more than nine lakh government jobs in the past nine years.
"No young person can say that recommendations or money were needed to secure a government job. Recruitment has been made purely on merit," he said.
Besides government employment, nearly 3.15 crore youth and artisans are either running or working in MSME units, while UP has around 96 lakh MSME units, the highest in the country, he added.
The CM alleged that the previous SP government had turned Azamgarh into "a hub of terrorism", causing residents to face an identity crisis outside the state while local industries such as black pottery remained neglected.
Claiming that UP was now among the country's top three economies and the fastest-growing state economy, Adityanath said this was possible because young people had found employment and confidence in their future.
He said ITIs across the state were now providing training in artificial intelligence, robotics, 3D printing, semiconductor manufacturing and other emerging technologies, and such facilities were being expanded to every district.
The government was also organising employment fairs, campus placements and career counselling while promoting start ups and entrepreneurship, he said.
Adityanath announced that the government would establish world-class industrial and employment zones in every district, named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, through coordinated efforts of the MSME, skill development, vocational education, labour and employment departments.
The centres would provide skill training based on domestic and global employment demand, including foreign language training for overseas jobs, he said.
"If these departments work together, the pace of development will multiply. We aim to build a USD 1 trillion economy by 2029-30, and that goal will be achieved on the strength of UP's youth," he said.