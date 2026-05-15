UAE to Speed Up New Pipeline to Bypass Hormuz

The upcoming pipeline will complement the already running Abu Dhabi ​Crude Oil Pipeline

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shubham Kumar
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
New Pipeline
Cargo ships are seen at sea near the Strait of Hormuz, as viewed from a rocky shoreline near Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates AP Photo/Fatima Shbair
info_icon

With the elongated West Asian conflict disrupting maritime traffic across the Strait of Hormuz, Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is reported to have directed Abu Dhabi National Oil Company to fast-track construction of the West-East Pipeline as per Abu Dhabi Media Office.

The strait, in normal times, accounted for nearly a fifth of global oil and gas supplies.

Read alongside United Arab Emirate’s departure from OPEC and OPEC+ alliances earlier, the recent push around a novel major pipeline signals Emirati efforts to export crude oil without relying on the Strait of Hormuz exclusively.

The pipeline, expected to operationalise by the coming year, doubles UAE’s export capacity through Fujairah.

UAE leaves OPEC - null
UAE Leaving OPEC Signals Strategic Break With Saudi-Led Oil Order

BY Outlook News Desk

The upcoming pipeline will complement the already running Abu Dhabi ​Crude Oil Pipeline (ADCOP), also known as the Habshan-Fujairah pipeline that can carry up to 1.8 million barrels connecting the Habshan oil field to the port of Fujairah in the Gulf of Oman.

With Iran, and even America, calling for a closure of the strategic strait, West Asian nations have ramped up investments to diversify crude shipments to alternate maritime routes like the Gulf of Oman, the Red Sea, and the Mediterranean Sea.

Increasing salience of Saudi Arabia’s 1,200-km long East-West pipeline connecting oil fields near the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea port of Yanbu being a case in point.

Related Content
Indian-flagged commercial vessel - PTI ; Representative image
UAE Condemns Attack On Indian-Flagged Ship Near Oman
Russian oil tanker - AP
Japan Turns To Russian Oil As Iran War Disrupts Global Supply Chains
UAE leaves OPEC - null
UAE Leaving OPEC Signals Strategic Break With Saudi-Led Oil Order
Iran and Saudi Arabia's flags - null
Saudi Arabia Urges US To End Iran Blockade as Fears Of Wider Oil Crisis Grow
Related Content
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories