UAE Leaving OPEC Signals Strategic Break With Saudi-Led Oil Order

The timing was particularly striking. As GCC leaders met in Jeddah on 28 February for their first summit since the outbreak of war, the UAE announced its exit almost simultaneously. While Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired the gathering, the UAE was represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. In Abu Dhabi, Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei denied any dispute with Saudi Arabia, describing the kingdom as a brotherly state and praising wartime solidarity. Even so, the underlying tensions were difficult to ignore.