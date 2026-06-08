AICC Secretary Suraj Hegde Dies

AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Hegde, as he recalled the departed as "a young and promising leader who served the party with dedication as an AICC Secretary." "Suraj was very close to my family, and I have known him since his teenage years. Watching him grow into a committed leader, deeply devoted to the organisation was truly heartening. He made immense contributions to the Youth Congress, while carrying forward the rich legacy and values of Devaraj Urs with sincerity and commitment," Kharge posted on 'X'.