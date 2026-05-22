Abu Dhabi T10: Local Government's Cricket Arm Acquires Majority Ownership Of Tournament

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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Under the new framework, Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub will own and manage the Abu Dhabi T10, supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and with the aid of the Emirates Cricket Board. The 2026 edition will be held from November 7 to 20

Abu Dhabi T10: Local Governments Cricket Arm Acquires Majority Ownership Of Tournament
UAE Bulls had won the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi T10. Photo: T10 League website
Summary of this article

  • Abu Dhabi T10 to be owned and managed by local government's arm Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub

  • 2026 edition to be held from November 7 to 20 at Zayed Cricket Stadium

  • Eight franchises and prospective ownership groups to be invited

The Abu Dhabi T10 tournament is becoming an Abu Dhabi-owned and managed competition as the local government's arm Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH) has assumed majority ownership and commercial rights control of the championship.

Under the new framework, ADCSH will own and manage the Abu Dhabi T10 as a long-term national sporting asset, supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and with the aid of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). The 2026 edition will be held from November 7 to 20 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, marking the first full tournament under the new structure.

Eight franchises and prospective ownership groups will be invited to participate, with further details to be announced for this ‘Invitation To Tender’ process.

Abu Dhabi T10 2025: Highest Runs, Top Wickets, Best Stats From The Tournament - Special Arrangement
Abu Dhabi T10 2025: Highest Runs, Top Wickets, Best Stats From The Tournament

By Outlook Sports Desk

“This is a strategic evolution of the tournament which signals strengthened governance, institutional credibility, and a clear global growth strategy for the sport’s fastest format,” said His Excellency Aref Al Awani, ADCSH board chairman and ADSC general secretary.

“This marks a new start for a tournament that has already demonstrated global relevance in a short timeframe, while building a growing fanbase in Abu Dhabi where we can pivot our community ambitions,” he added.

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“Our proposition for the tournament remains unchanged: high-intensity 10-over matches, international star power, together with a dynamic international broadcast product that will continue evolving for modern global audiences. We are now focused on elevating the Abu Dhabi T10 from a successful cricket event to a proud sporting asset for Abu Dhabi and our family of team owners.”

Khalid Al Zarooni, Emirates Cricket Board vice chairman, said, “The Emirates Cricket Board supports the new framework of Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, now in place for the Abu Dhabi T10. The tournament has established itself as an innovative format within the global cricket calendar and, under this structure, is well-positioned to continue contributing to the UAE’s sporting landscape."

"We remain focused on ensuring that all sanctioned competitions operate to the highest regulatory and professional standards in support of the game’s long-term development in the country.”

Q

When will Abu Dhabi T10 2026 be played?

A

Abu Dhabi T10 2026 will be played from November 7 to 20.

Q

Where will Abu Dhabi T10 2026 be played?

A

Abu Dhabi T10 2026 will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Q

How many franchises will compete in Abu Dhabi T10 2026?

A

Eight franchises and prospective ownership groups will be invited to participate in the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi T10.

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