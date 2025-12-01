Abu Dhabi T10 2025: Highest Runs, Top Wickets, Best Stats From The Tournament

UAE Bulls became Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 champions
Tim David shattered the record for most sixes in an ADT10 season
Zohair Iqbal and Junaid Siddique of the U.A.E. shone with the ball, getting 10 wickets each
UAE Bulls won the final of the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10, ending their campaign with a four-game win streak. Tim David’s 98-run onslaught helped the UAE Bulls beat the Aspin Stallions by 80 runs in the Final of the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Stadium.
The ninth season of the ADT10 delivered some standout, record-breaking performances from international and domestic players alike. Let’s take a look back at the numbers from this thrilling and action-packed season.
Top Run Scorers
1) Tim David (UAE Bulls) - 393 runs in nine innings at an average of 65.5
2) Phil Salt (UAE Bulls) - 256 runs in 10 innings at an average of 25.6
3) Johnson Charles (Northern Warriors) - 249 runs in seven innings at an average of 49.8
Tim David also won “Batter of the Tournament” and the “Player of the Tournament” awards after the final, batting at an incredible strike rate of 263.75 over the course of the tournament. He also shattered the record of hitting the most sixes in a tournament by smashing 38 maximums, a record that was previously held by Chris Lynn (31 sixes) since 2019.
Best Batting Strike Rates (Above 100 runs)
1) Tim David (UAE Bulls) - 263.7 (393 runs)
2) Moeen Ali (Ajman Titans) - 259.5 (205 runs)
3) Khawaja Nafay (Quetta Qavalry) - 243.8 (178 runs)
Muhammad Waseem of Quetta Qavalry scored 176 runs and maintained a strike rate of 195.5 over the course of the tournament, both of which were the highest among the batters from the U.A.E. in the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10.
Top Wicket Takers
1) Andrew Tye (Vista Riders) - 13 wickets in seven innings.
2) Akif Javed (Ajman Titans) - 11 wickets in eight innings.
3) Zohair Iqbal (Aspin Stallions) - 10 wickets in eight innings, joint third with Junaid Siddique (UAE Bulls) - 10 wickets in 10 innings.
Junaid Siddique also received the “Best U.A.E. Player of the Tournament” award after the final. Alongside the wickets, the right-arm quick bowled at a remarkable economy of just 9.8 in cricket’s most aggressive format.
Best Bowling figures (by U.A.E Bowlers)
1) Muhammad Rohid - 3/13 in two overs (for UAE Bulls vs Quetta Qavalry in Qualifier Two)
2) Zohair Iqbal - 3/16 in two overs (for Aspin Stallions vs Ajman Titans)
3) Junaid Siddique – 3/16 in two overs (for UAE Bulls vs Royal Champs)
Before the final, legendary New Zealand Commentator, Simon Doull, reflected on the emerging talent from the U.A.E. and highlighted, “It feels really nice to see the improvement from players like Muhammad Rohid and Zohair Iqbal, they really caught my eye with their performances over the course of the tournament.
Longest Win Streak
1) Quetta Qavalry - 6
2) U.A.E Bulls - 4
3) Aspin Stallions - 4
Although Quetta Qavalry won their opening six matches, they lost their last three games, including Qualifier One and Qualifier Two. On the other hand, the U.A.E. Bulls made a strong push at just the right time in the playoffs after a slow start to the tournament. They won their last four games convincingly, including three games in the playoffs, to win the ninth season of the ADT10.
The 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 provided cricket fans all around the world with a glimpse of what the future of the sport may look like, delivering spectacular performances and thrilling contests in an intense, action-packed format.