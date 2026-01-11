Inter Milan Vs SSC Napoli LIVE Score, Serie A 2025-26: Nerazzurri Welcome Holders At Raucous San Siro

Inter Milan Vs SSC Napoli Live Score, Serie A: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates of the Serie A match between Inter Milan and SSC Napoli at San Siro stadium, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Inter Milan Vs Bologna Highlights, Serie A 2025-26
Inter Milan welcome current holders Napoli to the San Siro. X/Inter Milan
Sunday's blockbuster match in the Serie A 2025-26 campaign sees Inter Milan all set to host SSC Napoli for their matchweek 20 contest. This is going to be an intense battle between these sides, taking place at the San Siro Stadium. Internazionale come into this fixture on the back of securing a 2-0 win against Parma Calcio whereas Napoli secured a 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona in their last Serie A clash. Follow the live score and play-by-play updates of the Serie A match between Inter Milan and SSC Napoli at San Siro stadium, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Inter Milan vs SSC Napoli Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: Starting XIs

Inter Milan vs SSC Napoli Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: H2H

  • Total matches: 179

  • Inter won: 81

  • Napoli won: 53

  • Draws: 45

Inter Milan vs SSC Napoli Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: Match Details 

  • Location: Milano, Italy

  • Stadium: San Siro Stadium

  • Date: Monday, January 12

  • Kick-off Time: 01:15 a.m. IST

Published At:
