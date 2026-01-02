MI Emirates Vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Live Streaming, ILT20 Qualifier 2: Toss Update, Playing XIs

MI Emirates have won four of their last five matches against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Knight Riders beat Dubai Capitals in Eliminator, while Emirates lost to Desert Vipers in Qualifier 1
Winner of this match will meet Vipers in ILT20 final
MI Emirates will look to add to their strong recent record against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, when the two teams face off in Qualifier 2 of International League T20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday (January 2, 2026). The winner of this match will meet Desert Vipers in the final. Watch the T20 cricket match live.
The Kieron Pollard-led Emirates lost to the Desert Vipers by 45 runs in Qualifier 1, but had won five consecutive games in the league phase. They have also won four of their last five encounters against the Jason Holder-led Knight Riders, who beat Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator.
MI Emirates Vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, ILT20 Qualifier 2: Toss Update
MI Emirates won the toss and elected to field first against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.
MI Emirates Vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, ILT20 Qualifier 2: Playing XIs
MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Romario Shepherd, Shakib Al Hasan, Allah Ghazanfar, Arab Gul Momand, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid Khan
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alex Hales, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Unmukt Chand, Liam Livingstone, Alishan Sharafu, Brandon McMullen, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Piyush Chawla, Sunil Narine, Ajay Kumar
MI Emirates Vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, ILT20 Qualifier 2: Live Streaming Info
Where will the MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, ILT20 Qualifier 2 be telecast and live streamed?
The MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, ILT20 Qualifier 2 will be telecast on &Pictures SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Action, Zee Thirai – SD, Zee Cinemalu TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Zee 5 app and website in the country.
MI Emirates Vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, ILT20 Qualifier 2: Squads
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Philip Salt, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone, Alishan Sharafu, Alex Hales, Jason Holder (c), Brandon McMullen, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Ajay Kumar, Olly Stone, Mayank Choudhary, Ibrar Ahmad, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Unmukt Chand, George Garton, Khary Pierre, Adnan Idrees, Abdul Manan Ali
MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Dan Mousley, Romario Shepherd, Shakib Al Hasan, Allah Ghazanfar, Zahoor Khan, Arab Gul Momand, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari, Nosthush Kenjige, Sunny Patel, Kadeem Alleyne, Chris Woakes, Ackeem Auguste, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tajinder Dhillon, Jordan Thompson, Mohamed Shafeeq, Zain Ul Abidin