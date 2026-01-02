MI Emirates Vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Live Streaming, ILT20 Qualifier 2: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the International League T20 Qualifier 2 between MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: preview, recent results, toss update, playing XIs and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
MI Emirates Vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Live Streaming, ILT20 Qualifier 2: Toss Update, Playing XIs
Kieron Pollard is leading MI Emirates in International League T20. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • MI Emirates have won four of their last five matches against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

  • Knight Riders beat Dubai Capitals in Eliminator, while Emirates lost to Desert Vipers in Qualifier 1

  • Winner of this match will meet Vipers in ILT20 final

MI Emirates will look to add to their strong recent record against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, when the two teams face off in Qualifier 2 of International League T20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday (January 2, 2026). The winner of this match will meet Desert Vipers in the final. Watch the T20 cricket match live.

The Kieron Pollard-led Emirates lost to the Desert Vipers by 45 runs in Qualifier 1, but had won five consecutive games in the league phase. They have also won four of their last five encounters against the Jason Holder-led Knight Riders, who beat Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator.

Tom Banton of MI Emirates bats during their ILT20 match against Desert Vipers. - ILT20
ILT20: Desert Vipers Edge Out MI Emirates By One Run In Last-Ball Drama To Continue Unbeaten Run

BY Outlook Sports Desk

MI Emirates Vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, ILT20 Qualifier 2: Toss Update

MI Emirates won the toss and elected to field first against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

MI Emirates Vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, ILT20 Qualifier 2: Playing XIs

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Romario Shepherd, Shakib Al Hasan, Allah Ghazanfar, Arab Gul Momand, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid Khan

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alex Hales, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Unmukt Chand, Liam Livingstone, Alishan Sharafu, Brandon McMullen, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Piyush Chawla, Sunil Narine, Ajay Kumar

Related Content
Related Content

MI Emirates Vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, ILT20 Qualifier 2: Live Streaming Info

Where will the MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, ILT20 Qualifier 2 be telecast and live streamed?

The MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, ILT20 Qualifier 2 will be telecast on &Pictures SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Action, Zee Thirai – SD, Zee Cinemalu TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Zee 5 app and website in the country.

MI Emirates Vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, ILT20 Qualifier 2: Squads

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Philip Salt, Michael-Kyle Pepper (wk), Andre Russell, Liam Livingstone, Alishan Sharafu, Alex Hales, Jason Holder (c), Brandon McMullen, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Ajay Kumar, Olly Stone, Mayank Choudhary, Ibrar Ahmad, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Unmukt Chand, George Garton, Khary Pierre, Adnan Idrees, Abdul Manan Ali

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Tom Banton (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Dan Mousley, Romario Shepherd, Shakib Al Hasan, Allah Ghazanfar, Zahoor Khan, Arab Gul Momand, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari, Nosthush Kenjige, Sunny Patel, Kadeem Alleyne, Chris Woakes, Ackeem Auguste, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tajinder Dhillon, Jordan Thompson, Mohamed Shafeeq, Zain Ul Abidin

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Completely Humiliated': Jason Gillespie Rips Into PCB, Cites Tim Nielsen Sacking As Last Straw In Coaching Exit

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Five Indian Cricketers Who Could Announce International Retirement In 2026

  4. Usman Khawaja Says ‘Don’t Gaslight Me’ As He Calls Out Racial Stereotyping In Cricket

  5. Nicholas Lee To Become India Women’s New Strength And Conditioning Coach After WPL: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  2. Unnao Rape Case Survivor Appeals For Public Support Amid Online Smear Campaign

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. Day In Pics: January 01, 2026

  5. Bihar Deputy CM Hints Probe Into Alleged Illegal Land Holdings Of Lalu Prasad

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Bangladesh’s Beacon Of Hope Leaves, But Her Legacy Lives On

  2. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  3. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

  4. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  5. Climate 2025: A World Living Through Extremes

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism