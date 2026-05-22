IPL Dispatch: CSK’s Season Ends In Disappointment; PBKS, RR & KKR Fight For Final Playoff Spot

Gujarat Titans crushed Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in Ahmedabad to officially eliminate CSK from IPL 2026
Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders remain locked in a tense fight for the final playoff spot
Afghanistan women’s proposed England tour and South Africa’s ticket controversy dominated cricket headlines outside the IPL
Gujarat Titans closed out their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 league-stage campaign in dominant fashion by thrashing Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a match that carried huge playoff implications for CSK, GT once again showed why they are among the strongest title contenders this season.
Sai Sudharsan continued his incredible form with another composed half-century, Shubman Gill anchored the innings at the top, and Jos Buttler’s explosive 57 off 27 balls lifted Gujarat to a massive 229/4 in 20 overs. Chennai needed a strong start in the chase to stay alive in the playoff race, but the game slipped away almost immediately.
Mohammed Siraj produced a fiery new-ball spell to destroy CSK’s top order. He was later accompanied by Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan who picked up three wickets each and dismantled the CSK batting lineup, restricting them at just 140.
For Gujarat Titans, however, the timing of the victory could not have been better. The franchise now heads into the playoffs with momentum, confidence, and multiple players peaking simultaneously. Their batting unit has consistently delivered throughout the season, especially the opening pair of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill. Moreover, GT have now officially confirmed a top-two finish in the IPL 2026 points table.
Their bowling department has looked equally dangerous, with Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada also featuring among the top wicket-takers in the Purple Cap race. With Mohammed Siraj finding rhythm at the perfect moment and Buttler adding firepower in the middle order, Gujarat suddenly look like the most balanced team in the competition heading into the knockouts.
While Gujarat march ahead confidently, Chennai Super Kings are left facing several difficult questions. Injuries, unsettled combinations, and inconsistent performances hurt CSK throughout the campaign. The side never fully recovered after a poor start to the season, and even when momentum briefly returned midway through the tournament, fresh injury concerns disrupted the balance once again.
Ruturaj Gaikwad admitted after the match that Chennai struggled to maintain combinations because of recurring fitness issues and the inexperience of several players in the squad. The CSK captain said the season helped expose areas requiring improvement while also giving valuable experience to younger players during a rebuilding phase.
Another major talking point around Chennai this season remained the complete absence of MS Dhoni. For the first time in IPL history, CSK completed an entire league stage without Dhoni featuring in a single match. While the franchise never officially clarified his long-term future, the silence around the legendary captain continued to dominate conversations among fans throughout the season.
Three teams still fighting for one playoff spot
The IPL 2026 playoff race has now narrowed down to Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders battling for the final remaining spot. Rajasthan currently hold the edge with 14 points from 13 matches and a slightly better net run rate, while Punjab sit just behind on 13 points with one match left to play. KKR also remain alive after their crucial win over Mumbai Indians, moving to 13 points from 13 games.
Punjab still control their qualification hopes if they beat Lucknow Super Giants, while Rajasthan need to avoid slipping in their final fixture. Kolkata, meanwhile, must win their last league match and hope results elsewhere go in their favor. With net run rate likely to become decisive, the final playoff position is expected to go down to the last day of the league stage.
Fight for top two spot: SRH vs RCB preview
The battle for a top-two finish in IPL 2026 now shifts to Hyderabad, where Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru face off in one of the biggest league-stage matches of the season. Both teams have already qualified for the playoffs, but the race for Qualifier 1 remains wide open. RCB currently sit near the top after winning nine of their 13 matches, while SRH remain close behind and can significantly boost their chances with a win at home.
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is expected to produce another high-scoring contest, especially with batting-heavy lineups on both sides. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, and Abhishek Sharma are all in strong form heading into the clash. With Gujarat Titans also pushing hard for a top-two finish, neither SRH nor RCB can afford a slip-up at this stage of the tournament.
IPL 2026 Points Table
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|NRR
|Points
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|13
|9
|4
|0
|1.065
|18
|2
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0.695
|18
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0.35
|16
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|0.083
|14
|5
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.227
|13
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0.011
|13
|7
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|14
|6
|8
|0
|-0.345
|12
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|-0.871
|12
|9
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.51
|8
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|-0.702
|8
GT’s star pairs dominate Orange and Purple Cap races
Gujarat Titans have dominated the individual charts in IPL 2026 with both their batting and bowling pairs featuring among the tournament’s top performers. Sai Sudharsan currently leads the Orange Cap standings with 638 runs in 14 matches, while captain Shubman Gill is also inside the top five after another consistent season at the top of the order.
GT’s bowling unit has been equally impressive. Kagiso Rabada has climbed into the top five of the Purple Cap race with 22 wickets this season, while Rashid Khan also remains among the leading wicket-takers after another impactful campaign in the middle overs.
The simultaneous form of Sudharsan, Gill, Rabada, and Rashid has been one of the biggest reasons behind Gujarat Titans emerging as serious IPL 2026 title contenders.
Quote of the Day
Gaikwad stressed that Chennai are currently in a transition phase with many young and inexperienced players still learning in the toughest T20 league in the world. Despite the disappointing finish, he praised the squad for fighting through difficult situations and highlighted that several players gained valuable exposure this season.
"Well, tough season to start, especially the hat-trick of losses. And then after that, once we found that momentum, obviously we found guys playing at the right spot, the right combination, everything started working. And then obviously, a couple of injuries again and again. Didn't really help much, especially missing out Jamie and, another allrounder in Ramakrishna Ghosh, kind of unsettled our playing 12. We were always playing a batter short or, playing a bowler short in whatever last three games we played," Gaikwad said.
"So obviously, not many people actually buy the fact that we are a young team, we are in a transition phase and, not a lot of players who are experienced enough, especially in the toughest competition. But the given the fact that, more than eight to ten players who have... played just below the 20 games, it's good to have that exposure for them, especially this year. We got to know what are the areas we are lacking and definitely still to get those six wins, on the road and some couple of great wins as well. So really proud of the unit." He added.
Photo of the Day
Mohammed Siraj’s fiery celebration perfectly captured Gujarat Titans’ dominance against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. Moments after clean bowling Ruturaj Gaikwad during the powerplay, the GT pacer leapt in delight as CSK’s captain walked back disappointed. Siraj’s aggressive opening spell completely shifted the momentum in Gujarat’s favor and played a massive role in GT’s commanding 89-run victory that officially ended Chennai’s IPL 2026 playoff hopes.
Elsewhere in cricket
Away from the IPL, several major stories continued making headlines across world cricket. Afghanistan women’s cricketers are reportedly set to feature in an exhibition tour of England later this year, marking another important step in keeping the group active on the global stage. South African cricket, meanwhile, faced criticism after a major ticketing fiasco frustrated thousands of fans attempting to purchase tickets for upcoming international matches.
In Pakistan cricket, coach Salahuddin grabbed attention after staging a personal protest during a domestic cricket discussion, with his comments quickly going viral across social media platforms. Elsewhere, the Nepal leg of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 officially concluded with Nepal facing the United States in the final fixture of the tri-series as teams continued battling for qualification points ahead of the next World Cup cycle.
Which teams are still fighting for the final IPL 2026 playoff spot?
Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders remain in contention for the last available playoff position.