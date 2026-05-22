IPL Dispatch: CSK’s Season Ends In Disappointment; PBKS, RR & KKR Fight For Final Playoff Spot

"So obviously, not many people actually buy the fact that we are a young team, we are in a transition phase and, not a lot of players who are experienced enough, especially in the toughest competition. But the given the fact that, more than eight to ten players who have... played just below the 20 games, it's good to have that exposure for them, especially this year. We got to know what are the areas we are lacking and definitely still to get those six wins, on the road and some couple of great wins as well. So really proud of the unit." He added.