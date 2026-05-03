IPL Dispatch: CSK Complete Third League Double Over MI; Indian Premier League Playoff Dates To Be Confirmed

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, is congratulated by Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya after Chennai Super Kings won the Indian Premier League cricket match between against Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India, Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Photo: AP

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, is congratulated by Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya after Chennai Super Kings won the Indian Premier League cricket match between against Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India, Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Photo: AP