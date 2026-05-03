IPL Dispatch: CSK Complete Third League Double Over MI; Indian Premier League Playoff Dates To Be Confirmed

Chennai Super Kings sealed a third league double over Mumbai Indians with an eight-wicket win on Saturday, as BCCI prepares to confirm IPL 2026 playoff dates and venues

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Indian Premier League 2026 dispatch May 2 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Playoff Dates
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, is congratulated by Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya after Chennai Super Kings won the Indian Premier League cricket match between against Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India, Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in IPL 2026, completing their third league double over MI

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad (67) and Kartik Sharma (54) guided CSK to 160/2 in 18.1 overs after Anshul Kamboj’s three wickets restricted MI to 159/7

  • BCCI is set to announce IPL 2026 playoff dates and venues in the coming days, with the final scheduled for May 31

  • Sunday’s double-header features SRH vs KKR in Hyderabad, followed by GT vs PBKS in Ahmedabad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) roared back into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with an emphatic eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

The win took CSK to sixth place in the league standings with eight points, just four behind fourth-placed Rajasthan Royals. More than that, the win marked the third time that CSK clinched a league double over fellow five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), having achieved the feat in 2014 and 2023.

In the reverse fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on April 23, CSK beat MI by 103 runs – the largest win margin by runs this season.

Saturday’s fixture was equally one-sided in favour of the Super Kings. Electing to bat first, MI could manage just 159/7 in 20 overs, with Anshul Kamboj taking three wickets. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kartik Sharma struck unbeaten half-centuries to lead CSK over the line with 11 balls to spare.

Related Content
Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton, right, and batting partner Naman Dhir touch gloves during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India. - | Photo: AP
CSK Vs MI Toss Update, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Bowling First - Check Playing XI
CSK will be up against MI in match 44 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, May 2 - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
CSK Vs MI Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win In Today's El Clasico?
There is little to no rain prediction for today's match in Chennai - BCCI
CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026: Check Today's Chennai Hourly Weather Forecast For Indian Premier League Match 44
CSK and MI will lock horns in match 44 of IPL 2026 at the Chepauk Stadium on Saturday, May 2. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
CSK Vs MI LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch The El Clasico Of Indian Premier League
Related Content

This season’s results have sort of reduced the shine of the so-called El Clasico in the IPL. CSK vs MI remains the most high-profile match in the biggest franchise league in the world, but, over the years, it’s getting increasingly skewed in favour of the Super Kings, who have won six of the last seven of these fixtures.

For MI, the scenario is much more precarious. Hardik Pandya and co. have lost three in a row and are second from last in the league standings with just four points. It is not unusual for MI to suffer early-season wobbles, famously losing the first four games of the 2015 season before going on to lift the trophy.

However, this year, it looks like no such turnaround is on the cards. They have lost seven of their nine games this season, and are only above bottom-placed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on net run rate.

However, MI remain – at least mathematically – in contention for playoffs. With five games remaining in the league phase, Mumbai can achieve a maximum of 14 points. Previously, teams have finished in the last four with 14 points, but MI’s fate is not in their hands.

They need to win their remaining five games with big margins. Furthermore, they need the top three teams – Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Rajasthan Royals – to win their respective games to prevent the other teams from crossing the 14-point threshold. Then, and only then, will MI have a shot of sneaking into the playoffs.

CSK, too, are fighting for a place in the top four. After a poor start to the season, they have won three of the last five games. However, they have been unable to stitch together a winning run, but Saturday’s big win in the “revenge week” will give them a confidence boost ahead of the next match against Delhi Capitals (DC).

More than the two points, it was the nature of the win that made captain Ruturaj Gaikwad happy. CSK were on top from the very first ball, with both their bowling and batting units firing on all cylinders.

Noor Ahmad shone with two wickets – although he should have had three if not for Shivam Dube dropping Naman Dhir at 19. More impressively, it was the pacers who shone in Chennai. Anshul Kamboj was the star of the show, with figures of 3/32 in four overs, and Ramakrishna Ghosh and Jamie Overton took one wicket each.

With a meagre target of 160, CSK suffered an early setback when Sanju Samson was dismissed for 11 by Jasprit Bumrah. Gaikwad, however, held firm at the other end, finishing with 67 not out off 48 balls.

The CSK skipper was given perfect support by young Kartik Sharma, who was made the joint most-expensive player in the IPL 2026 auction. The 27-year-old uncapped batter hit 54 off 40 balls, an innings that included four fours and three sixes. The unbeaten 98-run partnership helped CSK reach 160/2 in 18.1 overs.

IPL Playoff Dates, Venues To Be Confirmed Soon

With the IPL 2026 league phase winding down, a Cricbuzz report said that the playoff dates and venues will be confirmed by the BCCI in the next one or two days. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said that the organisers “are working on what could be the appropriate venue for the IPL playoffs and the final.”

Saikia did not confirm whether Mullanpur and Bengaluru – the home venues for last year’s winner RCB and runner-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) – will host the IPL 2026 playoffs or final. The latter is scheduled for May 31.

Sunday’s Double-Header

While the final is still almost a month away, the focus will shift to the double-header on Sunday. In the first fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to move provisionally to the top of the table when they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The visitors are in eighth place with five points, and another defeat will knock them out of the playoff race.

In the second match, Gujarat Titans (GT) will aim for a third straight win when they host league leaders PBKS. The Kings suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of RR on April 28, bringing an end to their unbeaten run this season, and will face a tough test against the high-flying Sunrisers.

Photo of the Day

Indian Premier League 2026 dispatch May 2 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Playoff Dates
Chennai Super Kings' Ramakrishna Ghosh celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai, India, Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Photo: AP
info_icon

SKY is not the limit for the CSK debutant! Ramakrishna Ghosh, the 28-year-old all-rounder picked up by the Super Kings for INR 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 auctions, was handed his IPL bow on Saturday against MI, and his maiden appearance could not have gone any better.

Ghosh troubled the MI middle order with his pace variations, starving them of big shots. He also picked up the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav, who holed out straight to Dewald Brevis at deep point. In three overs, Ghosh finished with figures of 1/24.

IPL Code of Conduct to Become Stricter

Talking about the administrative side of the IPL, it has not been smooth sailing for the RR camp this season. The Royals have had two high-profile breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct. First, team manager Romi Bhinder was fined INR 1 lakh for using his mobile phone in the dugout. Then, captain Riyan Parag was seen vaping in the dressing room during the match against PBKS and was handed a 25% fine for his actions.

However, the BCCI has warned that teams that breach the Code of Conduct will face stricter repercussions. “We are exploring some other options about how to bring the teams which are violating the norms,” Saikia said. “We will be taking some action. We are looking at the various terms and conditions and protocols of IPL (on) how the teams behave.”

Quote of the Day

Hardik Pandya is not a happy camper these days. After leading GT to the IPl title in 2022, he opted to return to MI in 2024. However, the move has been, to put it mildly, an unsuccessful one. Any hope that he could turn it around this year is fading with each defeat. After Saturday’s loss, the MI skipper summed up the feeling perfectly in his post-match interview.

“Not the season, I feel, not just the night,” Pandya said. “Yeah, they (CSK) played better, they bowled better, they fielded better, and they batted better.”

Elsewhere…

Returning our focus to international cricket, the Indian women’s team announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, which starts on June 12. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue as the captain for the fifth time in the tournament.

New Zealand levelled the T20I series against Bangladesh with a six-wicket rain-interrupted win in the third and final T20I match on Saturday. Following a six-wicket win for Bangladesh in the first match, and the second one being abandoned due to rain, NZ’s latest victory levelled the T20I series 1-1.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi will look for their second Pakistan Super League (PSL) title when they face debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen in the final on Sunday. The Kingsmen booked their place in the final by beating Multan Sultans and Islamabad United in the playoffs, and will have a chance at glory when they face the Babar Azam-led Peshawar at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: CSK Complete Third League Double Over MI; Indian Premier League Playoff Dates To Be Confirmed

  2. India Squad For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Who’s In, Who’s Out, And Why

  3. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  4. IPL 2026: BCCI Reprimands Kyle Jamieson For Giving A Send Off To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

  5. CSK Vs MI Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 44

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  4. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

  4. India Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: FRA Enter Maiden Final With Historic Win

  5. Indonesia Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup 2026 Semis: INA Ousted As SK Clinch Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi To See Extended Respite From Heatwave As IMD Forecasts Rain And Thunderstorms

  2. Nationwide Emergency Alert Drill To Trigger Test Messages On Phones

  3. ‘Picked Up Without Procedure’: Workers, Activists Protest Against ‘Illegal Arrests’ By Noida, Haryana Police

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Latest In A Series of Mishaps At Tourist Hubs

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. US sanctions China-based crude terminal operator of trading Iran oil

  2. Iran Standoff Drags On, Puts Pressure On Trump Amid Unmet War Goals

  3. 60 Days Of West Asia Conflict: A War Without Victory

  4. Mamdani Criticised For Koh-i-Noor Remark Sparks Backlash

  5. Iran Crisis Forces Gulf Monarchies Into Strategic Dilemma

Latest Stories

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 3–9, 2026: Financial Gains And Emotional Shifts Likely For Cancer, Scorpio And Pisces

  3. Abuse, Underpaid, And Trapped: How Jharkhand’s Migrant Workers Flee Exploitation Only To Return Again

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. Repolling Underway In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas After Malpractice Complaints

  6. Congress Attacks Centre Over Steep Commercial LPG Price Hike

  7. Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Latest In A Series of Mishaps At Tourist Hubs

  8. Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign