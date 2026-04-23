MI Vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

MI vs CSK, IPL 2026: Get toss updates and playing XIs for Match 33 of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, April 23 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

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MI Vs CSK Toss Update, IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians players celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in Match 33 of the Indian Premier League 2026 in Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 23

  • Mumbai Indians win the toss and opt to field first

  • Mumbai Indians come in with momentum after a dominant win, while Chennai Super Kings look to bounce back from a narrow defeat

Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in Match 33 of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Thursday, April 23 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians come in riding high after a thumping 99-run win over Gujarat Titans. They piled up 199 batting first before skittling Gujarat out for just 100. Tilak Varma was the star of the show with a superb 101, while Naman Dhir added a crucial 45 to keep the momentum going.

The bowlers then sealed the deal in emphatic fashion. Ashwani Kumar led the charge with a four-wicket haul, as Allah Ghazanfar and Mitchell Santner chipped in with two wickets each to wrap up a dominant all-round performance.

On the other hand, CSK will be eager to bounce back after a 10-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chasing 194, they managed 184, with Matthew Short top-scoring with 34 and Ayush Mhatre contributing 30.

Despite strong spells from Anshul Kamboj and Jamie Overton, who picked up three wickets each, CSK were left just short.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Skippers Speak At Toss

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Ruturaj Gaikwad: We would have bowled first as well. It was a 50-50 call. You have to bat well at Wankhede. We are not able to cash in in the couple of moments, we have to make sure we cash in and get that win. We are ready to go. All thanks to the legend, who is not here unfortunately. Hopefully we will make them happy tonight. Veer comes in for Short.

Hardik Pandya: We are gonna bowl first. Lot of boxes were ticked, intensity was there, we needed that game where everyone comes in and chips in. There was a conscious effort that intensity is in your hands, we wanted to just have fun and things went our way. It looks green, but it played really well. Same team.

MI vs CSK Live Score

MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to field.

MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Krish Bhagat, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Impact Subs

Mumbai Indians Impact subs: Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Shardul Thakur, Danish Malewar, Mayank Markande

Chennai Super Kings Impact subs: Prashant Veer, Matthew Short, Matt Henry, Akeal Hosein, Urvil Patel

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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